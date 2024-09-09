Editorial

‘I Can’t Do This For One More Second’: Cleveland Radio Host Loses His Ish On Caller Who Compared Watson, Mayfield

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Cleveland is already in flames!

During their 33-17 shellacking at home Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in their season-opening game, fans of the Cleveland Browns were pretty quick to slam their team with boos.

Well, Monday morning during 92.3 The Fan’s “The Ken Carman Show” in Cleveland, one of those Browns fans decided to call in and let out more of his frustration.

Ken Carman, the host of his self-titled show, was speaking about Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson and his form during a morning segment. He ended up taking a fan’s call in the process of this, and it didn’t take long before the call went completely south when Carman quickly realized what the fan was going on about.

“Two numbers, you’ll figure ’em out,” said the fan. “42.9. 144.” (RELATED: Insane Statistic Shows How Truly Terrible New York Giants’ Daniel Jones Is)

“What is all this?” questioned Carman.

“Watson’s quarterback rating, [Baker] Mayfield’s quarterback rating.”

This resulted in Carman blowing a gasket, and he went the hell off on the fan.

“Aw, Christ,” said Carman. “I can’t do this for one more second. No! That’s enough! That’s enough! … Guys, I’m not doing it right out of the damn box, can I have a little bit of time before we do this? Can I have a little bit of time? He ain’t coming home, he ain’t coming back! … I can’t undo the trade. I can’t undo it!”

LISTEN:

Cleveland at its finest, baby! (LMAO)