‘I Can’t Do This For One More Second’: Cleveland Radio Host Loses His Ish On Caller Who Compared Watson, Mayfield

Cleveland is already in flames!

During their 33-17 shellacking at home Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in their season-opening game, fans of the Cleveland Browns were pretty quick to slam their team with boos.

Well, Monday morning during 92.3 The Fan’s “The Ken Carman Show” in Cleveland, one of those Browns fans decided to call in and let out more of his frustration.

Ken Carman, the host of his self-titled show, was speaking about Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson and his form during a morning segment. He ended up taking a fan’s call in the process of this, and it didn’t take long before the call went completely south when Carman quickly realized what the fan was going on about.

This resulted in Carman blowing a gasket, and he went the hell off on the fan.

“Aw, Christ,” said Carman. “I can’t do this for one more second. No! That’s enough! That’s enough! … Guys, I’m not doing it right out of the damn box, can I have a little bit of time before we do this? Can I have a little bit of time? He ain’t coming home, he ain’t coming back! … I can’t undo the trade. I can’t undo it!”

LISTEN:

The first call on Cleveland sports talk radio this morning pic.twitter.com/Ef9dln5MjX — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 9, 2024

Cleveland at its finest, baby! (LMAO)