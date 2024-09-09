CNN Anchor Breaks Down ‘Welcome News’ For Trump ‘Among Black And Hispanic Voters’

CNN anchor Boris Sanchez pointed to newly released polling finding that Republican nominee Donald Trump is faring well among black and Hispanic voters, saying Monday that it’s “welcome news” for the former president.

The New York Times/Siena polling from Sunday found that Vice President Kamala Harris is leading Trump among black voters 78% to 14% and among Hispanic voters 55% to 41%, a narrower margin than President Joe Biden’s 87% and 65% lead among black and Latino voters in 2020 exit polling. Sanchez noted that Trump’s support among those two demographics is higher than has been historically for Republican candidates in a general election.

“Among white voters, Trump is up by 15 points while Harris holds the advantage among black and Hispanic voters. Though Trump’s numbers with these voters is actually higher historically than most Republican presidential candidates have been, so that is actually welcome news for the former president,” Sanchez said.

CNN’s Boris Sanchez breaks down the “welcome news” for Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/q8kl4IgerL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 9, 2024

Polls have indicated that Trump has increased his support among black voters ahead of the 2024 election. Before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, a New York Times/Siena poll from June 27 found Trump garnering support from 26% of black voters after earning 5% of support from that demographic in the 2020 election.

Trump is still faring better historically among black and Hispanic voters despite Harris garnering higher percentages of support among these demographics than Biden. Over 80% of black voters said in August that they will “definitely” or “probably” vote for Harris, while 74% of those voters said the same about Biden in April, according to a poll by The Washington Post/Ipsos.

One black voter told NewsNation on Sept. 2 that he would vote for Trump in November since people “were not doing good” under the Biden-Harris administration. (RELATED: ‘Less Vibes, More Policy’: Here’s Why Harris Is Polling Worse Than Past Democratic Candidates)

Sanchez also pointed to the 28% of surveyors in the Times/Siena poll who said they need to learn about Harris, while 9% said the same about Trump. The poll further found that 53% said Trump “represents major change,” while 25% said Harris represents change.

A CBS News/YouGov poll released on Sunday indicated that Trump and Harris are tied 50% to 50% in Pennsylvania, while Harris holds a 1-point lead in Michigan and a 2-point lead in Wisconsin. Sanchez warned these numbers are within the margin of error and thus indicate a “deadlocked race.”

“The winner of these three battleground states stands a very good chance of winning the White House. And in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, a deadlocked race according to CBS News/YouGov, there is no clear leader, again, within the margin of error roughly 3.5 to 4 points here,” Sanchez said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.