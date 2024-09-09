Residents Try To Intervene As State Wants To Ban Big Cat Hunting. Millions Of Dollars And Critical Ecosystems At Stake

Wildlife experts, hunters and residents in Colorado are up in arms over a November ballot initiative that could see big cat trophy hunting banned throughout the state.

The agricultural and natural landscape of wild America exists in a constant state of delicate balance. Wildlife management, though sounding counter-intuitive to God’s will, is a necessary part of our existence and survival here. No truer is this than in Colorado, say local hunters and wildlife experts, where Initiative 91 on the November ballot has the potential to disrupt ecosystems, the economy and cultural traditions throughout the state and into neighboring states.

Hunting mountain lions, bobcats and lynx for trophy purposes is already pretty much illegal under Colorado. The state requires all edible parts of a mountain lion to be “prepared for human consumption,” according to Complete Colorado. Lynx are completely protected by state and federal law as an endangered species; so why is a group called Cats Aren’t Trophies (CAT) pushing to all-out ban the practice, which is basically already banned?

Trophy hunting isn’t explicitly illegal in Colorado, meaning trappers are free to trap as many bobcats as they like and sell their pelts on the international market, CAT campaign manager Samantha Miller told the Daily Caller over the phone. (RELATED: REPORT: Crocodile Eats Soccer Player, Swims Away With Body)

“It’s one of those rare loopholes that still exists, allowing trappers to kill and skin bobcats and leave everything but the pelt to go to waste,” she explained. “There’s no market for fur anymore in the U.S. so a fur trapper can trap an unlimited number of bobcats and engage in recreational dog hunting then send the pelts to China.” Only approximately 1% of hunting licenses in Colorado are for mountain lions, according to Phys.org, so why are hunters and other residents on the debate so up-in arms about a law that would only impact a few people?

Well, it could have far-reaching consequences for big cats and Colorado alike … and no one is quite sure exactly what that means.

Estimates from the Common Sense Institute (CSI) suggest the big cat hunting ban could cost more than $61.65 million in economic output for the state. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) could also see a $4 to $6 million drop in their budget, CSI argued, despite initial reports suggesting this number would be far lower.

“CPW’s revenue would decline by $410,000 resulting from direct loss of hunting licenses for mountain lions and bobcats,” the CSI report reads, citing the state ballot analysis’ fiscal impact findings. “The dynamic impact ranges from $3.6 million to $5.8 million—9 to 14 times larger—when accounting for lost elk and mule deer permit revenue affected by an increase in mountain lion population.”

This number is expected to balloon as time goes on. Even CPW data shows the mountain lion and bobcat populations of Colorado are strong, Phys.org reported. These numbers will likely spike if the ban comes into place, retired CPW wildlife biologist Jerry Apker told the outlet. This could lead to fewer elk and deer. (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Man Going Full Hand-To-Hand Combat With A Bear)

Fewer elk and deer means fewer hunting licenses. Fewer licenses and more wildlife management problems means less money for CPW, thus leading to a potential snowball spilling into the day-to-day lives of Colorado residents.

“When I was growing up, this is how we ate, and it’s the same for families now,” hunter and Colorado resident Jeremiah Wilber told the Daily Caller. “They’re not just creating a law we don’t need, it’s a law that takes food out of peoples mouths, either through predation of livestock by big cats or other prey, or by economic impacts. It could mess up the whole ecosystem by allowing cat populations to explode, which would threaten every other species below it on the food chain.” (RELATED: Crazy Video Shows Orangutan Attacking A Man In A Zoo)

While Miller says the net financial loss to the state should only be the aforementioned $400,000, a PETA representative was not concerned about potential threats that could arise from these estimates in a call with the Daily Caller. Big cats are “ecological engineers that keep the entire ecosystem functioning as they should,” the representative said.

“All of the provisions to protect property, people and agriculture are still in place,” Miller stated, and for the most part, she’s right. It’s all there in the legislation. Apparently there will be ongoing management to mitigate risk of animal attacks, too, but again, these would be dependent on a system that may be about to have its budget slashed.

Personally, I see this legislation as a lose-lose no matter how you look at it. In the short term, trappers (who are people too) will be out of cash and have to diversify in an ever-condensing industry. The uncertainty over big cat population growth does concern me, as does the potential financial loss to the state.

But I’ll never defend hunting any animal for sport. There are hundreds of other ways for insecure men and women (who aren’t talented enough to really hunt) to feel special, none of which include killing an animal for no reason. (RELATED: ‘Tiger King’ Team Brings Us A New Nightmare: ‘Chimp Crazy’ Women)

It’s up to the residents of Colorado to decide what happens in November. To me, it comes down to one question: do you trust the government, on a potentially limited budget, to manage your natural landscape successfully?