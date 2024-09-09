A female Democratic voter hailing from Boston expressed concern Monday over how short Vice President Kamala Harris may appear next to former President Donald Trump during their upcoming debate.

Trump and Harris are slated to compete in their only scheduled presidential debate on ABC News on Tuesday, where both candidates will “stand behind podiums” with a prohibition on “props,” according to the network. The voter named Jesse voiced her anxiety during a 2WAY livestream about the size difference between Harris, who says she is 5-foot-4, and Trump, who asserts he is 6-foot-3. (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Gives Inside Look At Debate Prep With Trump Interview With Vince Coglianese)

WATCH:

Democratic Woman ‘Really Worried’ About How Short Harris Will Look Next To Trump In Debate pic.twitter.com/brH08d5ZMO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 9, 2024

“I’m a Democrat from Boston, so going way over to the left. And I would also like to just narrow down a question for you technically talented gentlemen, which is I’m really worried about what [former White House Press Secretary] Sean [Spicer] was talking about earlier, of the physical difference in the size of Kamala and Trump at this debate, and they’re going to be standing,” Jesse said. “I was trying to think back to the only time a woman has really put Trump in his place was Nancy Pelosi in the White House and they were both sitting down. If you were advising Kamala, is there anything other than her high heels to do to try and offset? I do think the body language is going to be incredibly important.”

Jesse later said she is “extremely worried” about how Harris will perform in the debate. She said she has “this memory of Trump lurking over Hillary” and she thinks the former president is “so scary.”

The Harris campaign on Wednesday agreed to the Trump campaign’s request for silenced microphone regulations analogous to the ones CNN imposed during the June 27 debate with President Joe Biden. Trump has challenged Harris to two more debates, but the ABC face-off is the only one that is officially scheduled.

Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday that “No boxes or artificial lifts will be allowed to stand on during my upcoming debate with Comrade Kamala Harris,” calling it “a form of cheating.”

Former CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza on Friday said he believes the ABC debate holds more significance for Harris than for Trump.

“I think she has more riding on it … Trump has a very high floor in terms of voter support and a very low ceiling, he basically moves between 46% and 48% of the vote,” Cillizza said. “He doesn’t go to 52% or 51%. He doesn’t go to 40%. So I don’t know how his numbers move. I think she has potentially more movement there.”

Harris is only leading Trump by .1% in the top seven battleground states, according to the RealClearPolling average. The former president is leading Harris 48% to 47% nationally, according to a Sunday New York Times/Siena College poll conducted from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.