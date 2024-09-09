Entertainment

Video Shows Aggressive Fan Slipping Past Security, Getting Handsy With Angelina Jolie In Rare Instance

2024 Toronto International Film Festival -

(Photo by Monica Schipper/EveryStory2024/Getty Images)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Angelina Jolie was at the center of an epic security fail at the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday.

An overzealous fan managed to sneak past security during the festival’s premiere of “Without Blood,” a film that was written and directed by Jolie, a video shows.

Video footage of the moment was shared to social media, and showed the female fan rushing past security and weaving between the guards. The fan could be seen managing to get past the five or six security guards that hovered around Jolie in very close proximity. She immediately appeared to press her body against Jolie’s and throw her arms around the star in a snug hug, while guards moved in with looks of dismay on their faces.

The fan appeared to slam into Jolie pretty hard, and for a moment it appeared that the star would lose balance. She could be seen jolting and rocking back and forth against the sudden force in the video.

Jolie had stopped to greet a large group of excited fans that had collected memorabilia and items in hopes of obtaining a signature. The star managed to maintain a smile and seemed gracious during the unexpected exchange with the fan.

US director Angelina Jolie greets fans as she attends the world premiere of "Without Blood" at TIFF Lightbox theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP) (Photo by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)

The bold female briefly disengaged from the apparent hug to exchange words with Jolie, who reacted with a cool, calm demeanor in spite of the obvious risk and extent of the security breach. Jolie’s team sprung into action but not until the fan had made physical contact, had both hands wrapped around the star and managed to exchange words with her face just inches from Jolie’s, according to the footage.

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Angelina Jolie is seen at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage) Getty Images

Jolie calmly listened to the woman while security yanked at her and tugged her away, the video shows. Jolie could be heard asking the security agents to “be nice,” as she turned away from the fan and continued to greet the crowd that respectfully remained behind the stanchions. Jolie continued to sign autographs, seemingly unbothered by the encounter. (RELATED: Green Day Concert Halted After Security Spots Suspicious Drone)

TIFF has not publicly addressed the security breach.