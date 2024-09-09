Video Shows Aggressive Fan Slipping Past Security, Getting Handsy With Angelina Jolie In Rare Instance

Angelina Jolie was at the center of an epic security fail at the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday.

An overzealous fan managed to sneak past security during the festival’s premiere of “Without Blood,” a film that was written and directed by Jolie, a video shows.

Video footage of the moment was shared to social media, and showed the female fan rushing past security and weaving between the guards. The fan could be seen managing to get past the five or six security guards that hovered around Jolie in very close proximity. She immediately appeared to press her body against Jolie’s and throw her arms around the star in a snug hug, while guards moved in with looks of dismay on their faces.

It reminded me when fans would hug Michael Jackson #AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/iXeYjlhdVI — The Goat (@TheGoatPage) September 9, 2024

The fan appeared to slam into Jolie pretty hard, and for a moment it appeared that the star would lose balance. She could be seen jolting and rocking back and forth against the sudden force in the video.

Jolie had stopped to greet a large group of excited fans that had collected memorabilia and items in hopes of obtaining a signature. The star managed to maintain a smile and seemed gracious during the unexpected exchange with the fan.

The bold female briefly disengaged from the apparent hug to exchange words with Jolie, who reacted with a cool, calm demeanor in spite of the obvious risk and extent of the security breach. Jolie’s team sprung into action but not until the fan had made physical contact, had both hands wrapped around the star and managed to exchange words with her face just inches from Jolie’s, according to the footage.

Jolie calmly listened to the woman while security yanked at her and tugged her away, the video shows. Jolie could be heard asking the security agents to “be nice,” as she turned away from the fan and continued to greet the crowd that respectfully remained behind the stanchions. Jolie continued to sign autographs, seemingly unbothered by the encounter. (RELATED: Green Day Concert Halted After Security Spots Suspicious Drone)

TIFF has not publicly addressed the security breach.