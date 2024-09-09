‘Fast & Furious’ Actor Tyrese Gibson Arrested For Failure To Pay Child Support: REPORT

Judge Kevin Farmer is reportedly holding “Fast & Furious” star Tyrese Gibson in contempt of court for failing to pay child support to his ex-wife, Samantha Lee.

The famous actor and R&B singer was reportedly in Fulton Court on Monday morning for a hearing to address his ongoing child support battle. The star shares a 5-year-old daughter named Soraya with Lee. Farmer ordered Gibson to pay $10,000 a month to Lee in a court case that dates back to April 2023, but the star didn’t make good on the full payments, according to TMZ.

The bailiff put handcuffs on Gibson and led him out of the courtroom when it was determined that in spite of the fact that he was making regular child payments, he was not meeting the dollar value imposed on him by the court, according to TMZ.

Records showed that Gibson was paying Lee roughly $2,200 each month in child support, but that total is significantly less than what Farmer insisted he pay, according to TMZ.

Farmer made it clear that Gibson would be able to avoid jail time if he paid the $73,000 that was owed to Lee, which includes Lee’s attorney fees, TMZ reported.

Gibson allegedly turned to social media to air his grievances about the matter Sunday before his court appearance the following day. The star called Lee’s approach to the matter “goofy” and insisted that he is totally innocent. He said this matter was dramatically unfolding, citing a prenup that was in place to handle such matters. (RELATED: R&B Star Reveals Reason His Mom Made Him Pretend To Be Special Needs As A Child)

Sources close to the matter, according to TMZ, indicated Gibson is in the process of making arrangements for the $73,000.