First Responders Rush Harvey Weinstein To Hospital For Emergency Surgery: REPORT

Harvey Weinstein was rushed to hospital for emergency heart surgery, Monday.

Weinstein’s representatives, Craig Rothfeld and Juda Engelmayer, reported that the disgraced Hollywood mogul suffered chest pains while being held at Rikers Island, according to ABC News.

“Mr. Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital last night due to several medical conditions,” his team said to the outlet. “We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein had a procedure and surgery on his heart today however cannot comment any further than that.”

It’s unclear what circumstances led to the health crisis, or what Weinstein was doing when he began to feel unwell.

Information pertaining to his current condition was not reported.

“As we have extensively stated before, Mr. Weinstein suffers a plethora of significant health issues that need ongoing treatment,” Rothfeld and Englemayer told ABC News.

“We are grateful to the executive team at the New York City Department of Correction and Rikers Island for acting swiftly in taking him to Bellevue Hospital,” they said in their statement, according to ABC News.

The medical emergency reportedly unfolded just days before Weinstein’s expected appearance in New York. The 72-year-old former movie producer was expected to attend as prosecutors have continued to make their case to a grand jury, according to ABC News. The prosecution is attempting to secure a another indictment against Weinstein for alleged sex crimes, the outlet reported.

Weinstein has continued to deny all accusations of misconduct and has maintained that he only had consensual sexual encounters with women, the outlet noted.

Weinstein has recently attended court in a wheelchair, according to the outlet. He reportedly requested to remain in custody at Rikers where he has received medical assistance. (RELATED: 90s Star Mira Sorvino Tears Up As She Says Turning Down Harvey Weinstein Stifled Her Career)

The New York Court of Appeals threw out Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction in April, finding that the judge had inappropriately included testimonies of women who were not party to the case.

This story continues to develop and will be updated as new information is made available.