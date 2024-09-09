Entertainment

First Responders Rush Harvey Weinstein To Hospital For Emergency Surgery: REPORT

Harvey Weinstein Court Hearing - Los Angeles, CA

(Photo by Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Harvey Weinstein was rushed to hospital for emergency heart surgery, Monday.

Weinstein’s representatives, Craig Rothfeld and Juda Engelmayer, reported that the disgraced Hollywood mogul suffered chest pains while being held at Rikers Island, according to ABC News.

“Mr. Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital last night due to several medical conditions,” his team said to the outlet. “We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein had a procedure and surgery on his heart today however cannot comment any further than that.”

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 24: Movie producer Harvey Weinstein (R) enters New York City Criminal Court on February 24, 2020 in New York City. Jury deliberations in the high-profile trial are believed to be nearing a close, with a verdict on Weinstein's numerous rape and sexual misconduct charges expected in the coming days. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

It’s unclear what circumstances led to the health crisis, or what Weinstein was doing when he began to feel unwell.

Information pertaining to his current condition was not reported.

“As we have extensively stated before, Mr. Weinstein suffers a plethora of significant health issues that need ongoing treatment,” Rothfeld and Englemayer told ABC News.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Harvey Weinstein leaves New York City Criminal Court after a bail hearing on December 6, 2019 in New York City. The Oscar-winning producer appeared in court for a proceeding to evaluate his bail in part of reforms set to take effect Jan. 1 throughout New York State. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

“We are grateful to the executive team at the New York City Department of Correction and Rikers Island for acting swiftly in taking him to Bellevue Hospital,” they said in their statement, according to ABC News.

The medical emergency reportedly unfolded just days before Weinstein’s expected appearance in New York. The 72-year-old former movie producer was expected to attend as prosecutors have continued to make their case to a grand jury, according to ABC News. The prosecution is attempting to secure a another indictment against Weinstein for alleged sex crimes, the outlet reported.

Weinstein has continued to deny all accusations of misconduct and has maintained that he only had consensual sexual encounters with women, the outlet noted.

Weinstein has recently attended court in a wheelchair, according to the outlet. He reportedly requested to remain in custody at Rikers where he has received medical assistance. (RELATED: 90s Star Mira Sorvino Tears Up As She Says Turning Down Harvey Weinstein Stifled Her Career)

The New York Court of Appeals threw out Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction in April, finding that the judge had inappropriately included testimonies of women who were not party to the case.

This story continues to develop and will be updated as new information is made available.