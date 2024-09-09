James Earl Jones Dead At 93

“Field Of Dreams” star James Earl Jones died at his home in Dutchess County, New York, at the age of 93.

His death was confirmed by his representatives at Independent Artist Group, according to Deadline. The highly respected actor will always be recognized as the unmistakable voice of “Star Wars” villain Darth Vader, and for his incredible contributions to the world of entertainment. Jones’ cause of death has not been reported at this time.

Jones thrilled fans with his decades-long career in Hollywood. His incredible talents far surpassed the big screen. He was also a highly esteemed Broadway star that was as comfortable on-stage as he was on-set, Deadline reported.

The star was among the very finest in Hollywood, and was reportedly credited with an EGOT, making him a quadruple threat as an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner.

Jones’ many accolades include two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Daytime Emmy and a spoken-word Grammy Award. He also has three Tony Awards to his name, and was presented with the Honorary Academy Award.

His breakout role in Stanley Kubrick’s classic film, “Dr. Strangelove” opened the door for Jones to appear in other films in 1964.

In addition to his infamous role as the voice of Darth Vader in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, Jones reprised his role in “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith,” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

His skills as a voice actor were also displayed when he voiced Mustafa in “The Lion King.”

His many big-screen credits also include, “Conan the Barbarian,” “Coming to America,” “The Hunt for Red October,” “The Sandlot” and “Patriot Games.” He also had three guest appearances on “The Simpsons.” (RELATED: Mariah Carey Breaks Silence After Mother, Sister Died On Same Day)

The eight-time Emmy nominee most recently appeared on Broadway in “The Gin Game,” in 2017. His last credit was as the voice of Darth Vader in the “Obi Wan Kenobi” TV-series.

His absence is already felt in the industry, as social media erupts with fans and loved ones that are paying tribute to the legendary star.