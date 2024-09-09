‘My T*ts Are Still Struggling’: Jason Kelce Gets His Television Career Off To An Absolutely Hilarious Start

Just Jason Kelce being Jason Kelce!

Tom Brady, the Super Bowl-winning legend for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wasn’t the only one making his television debut in Week 1 in terms of future NFL Hall of Famers. Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce also got his career started.

Spending all 13 years of his NFL career with the Eagles, the now-retired Kelce made his debut as a member of the “Monday Night Football Countdown” crew on ESPN. He joined talents such as host Scott Van Pelt, and both Marc Spears and Ryan Clark. And boy oh boy, was the anticipation worth every minute. Jason was an instant success, even before he said anything. (RELATED: ‘The Caitlin Clark Effect’ Is So Massive That It’s Out Here Competing Against The NFL For Television Ratings)

With the exception of Kelce, everybody on camera was suited up in professional clothes. You know, the whole suit and tie biz. As far as Kelce was concerned, he was in a dress shirt, sure, but there was just one problem: It was too tight on him.

Apparently, before heading to the stadium, Kelce didn’t remember to grab his travel bag that had his suit in it. And holy cow, did it give us some golden television.

“It fits my belly now, I’ve lost a little weight, but my t*ts are still struggling,” said Kelce.

Jason Kelce left his bag and had to buy a shirt at the mall for his first appearance on Monday Night Countdown. 😂 So perfect. pic.twitter.com/e1rd5RVVkt — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 9, 2024

Oh yeah … this is gonna be one hell of an addition for ESPN. Kudos to the four-letter network for this hire.