I Hate To Say It, But Vance Did Something ‘Weird’ This Weekend

For weeks, Democrats have been laying into J.D. Vance for being “weird.”

It’s an odd take. If being bright, articulate and successful with a beautiful family is weird, then sign me up. But now I’m starting to think the libs might have a point…

TMZ snapped a photo of Vance over the weekend taking a swim in sunny Southern California. What’s so weird about that, you wonder?

Well, he left his shirt on.

#JDVance went for a dip at The Lodge at Torrey Pines Saturday — a luxury resort in La Jolla — hopping in the pool with his shirt still on. Check out the pics: https://t.co/d41LmRjCYH pic.twitter.com/nBN4FuFYte — TMZ (@TMZ) September 8, 2024

Sorry, I’m no lib, but I’m not a partisan hack either; I gotta call a spade a spade. A man swimming with his shirt on is WEIRD.

If you’re a chubby teenager, you get a pass — kind of. Just know you draw far more attention to yourself, and whatever insecurity you’re trying to hide, when a sopping wet t-shirt clings to the more unflattering parts of your body. But if you’re a grown man, it’s time to nut up and deal.

Vance seems like a pretty confident guy, so what gives?

Is it a body image thing? What horrifying skin condition is he hiding from the American people? Does he have a malformed twin brother growing under there?

By all means, he’s a good looking and reasonably fit guy. He doesn’t have to be as ripped as RFK Jr.; if Barack Obama is comfortable airing his dainty little arms out at the beach, there’s no reason Vance can’t #FreeTheNip.

So the libs finally landed a point, but if we’re tallying up the weirdness scoreboard, they have no competition.

Vance might swim with his shirt on, but Democrats are the party of child drag shows, race communism and child sacrifice. That’s just not just “weird” — it’s evil.