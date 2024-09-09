‘I Can’t Have You Lying’: Kellyanne Conway Calls Out Dem Who Claims Dems Aren’t For Abortion Throughout Pregnancy

Former Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway accused a Democratic guest of lying about Democrats’ abortion position during a Sunday night Fox News appearance.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota has supported legislation in the state that makes abortion legal throughout a pregnancy. Democratic strategist Jose Aristimuno claimed that Democrats did not support abortion into the ninth month of pregnancy. (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Afraid To Say It’: DNC Volunteer Says Convention Drove Her To Ditch Harris

“She’s talked about the whole issue with some liberals in New York, I know Republicans love to remind people, no, Democrats want to make sure that — Democrats want women to get an abortion until nine months. That’s not true,” Aristimuno claimed after Fox News host Trey Gowdy asked what restrictions on abortion Vice President Kamala Harris supports. “It’s only through the first trimester. Most Democrats and most Americans would agree —”

An October 2023 poll by the Wall Street Journal showed 77% of Democrats favored allowing a woman to have an abortion for any reason

“That’s not true,” Conway responded as Aristimumo made his claim that Democrats were willing to support restriction as early as eight weeks into a pregnancy.

“What’s the law? I’m sorry, I can’t have you lying when I’m sitting on the set,” Conway said. “What is the law in California and New York? Do you know what the law is in California and New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Colorado? It is not 8 or 12 weeks, sir.”

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022 by upholding a Mississippi law that restricted abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy, many Democrats cited the decision to justify an expansion of the court, which swung more conservative due to three appointments made by former President Donald Trump.

