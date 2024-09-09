‘Afraid To Have Her Speak’: Kellyanne Conway Claims Harris Squandered Her Chance To Change Her Image By ‘Hiding’

Former Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway said Monday on Fox News that Vice President Kamala Harris squandered her chance to change her image by “hiding.”

Conway appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” and criticized Harris’ team for “hiding” her, claiming that their strategy failed to benefit Harris and diminished her opportunities to redefine her image away from the record of the Biden administration. She added that Harris’ advisors seem to have insulated her excessively, to the point of avoiding solo public engagements and in-depth media interactions without the presence of Tim Walz.

“The New York Times/Siena poll was a huge indictment of how Kamala Harris has frittered away any chance she had to recast herself as this fresh-faced, new-blood, transformative, transitional candidate, basically just by hiding. And the men around her have hidden this woman,” Conway told Jesse Watters.

“They’re afraid to have her speak to the press or afraid to leave her alone with the public. They’re afraid to have her do even a 60-minute interview without her comfort pet, Tim Walz, by her side,” Conway continued.

Aside from the interview with CNN host Dana Bash alongside Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Aug. 29, Harris has not granted a sit-down interview since President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race in July. (RELATED: ‘She’s On The Downswing’: Pollster Says Harris’ Effort To Rebrand Herself Has Failed To Gain Traction)

“Jesse, all this is now pouring into the polling. What does the polling tell us? You mentioned change, 61% of the people that the New York Times surveyed over the weekend said they want the next president to be a change from Biden,” Conway added.

Around 61% of voters are seeking change from the Biden administration, contrasting the 34% seeking only “minor change” and a mere 3% opposing any change, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll published Sept. 8. In the poll, 40% of likely voters viewed Harris as one who represents change, compared to 55% who see her as maintaining the status quo, while 61% regard Trump as a symbol of change, with only 34% believing he represents more of the same.

