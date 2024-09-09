Raiders, Chargers Fans Get Into Crazy Brawl That Sees One Man Bloodied And A Woman Getting Bodyslammed

Absolute chaos!

The AFC West rivalry between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers is a wild one, and that was evident by what popped off Sunday. Not only did players scrap it out on the field during the team’s Week 1 contest, but so did their fans.

In a clip that’s spreading like wildfire on social media, two Raiders fans and a supporter of the Chargers were punching it out while outside of SoFi Stadium. Video shows one Vegas fan (wearing black) fighting the Chargers fan (in blue) before another Raiders fan (wearing white) ultimately gets involved in an attempt to break them up. (RELATED: Wild Brawl Pops Off During Raiders-Chargers Game, Two Players Ejected)

But for whatever reason, the Las Vegas fan in black decides to start punching his fellow Raiders fan in white. As a result, the white-wearing Vegas fan decided to unite with the Chargers fan, and together, they started knocking the daylights out of the black jersey-wearing Raiders supporter. Eventually, he saw the ground and was left a bloody mess.

And then some woman got involved, who I can only assume was the black jersey’s wife?

Well, she ended up getting bodyslammed after she started throwing her arms at the white jersey-wearing Raiders fan, and yeah … that was about it for her.

WATCH:

Man, these NFL fan fights are like clockwork … videos have been popping up left and right since preseason started … and here we go again.