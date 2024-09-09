Rams Place Puka Nacua On Injured Reserve, To Miss At Least Four Games After Aggravating Knee

I know fantasy owners gotta be HURTIN’!

During their “Sunday Night Football” contest taking on the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua aggravated his knee injury. As a result, the Rams have put him on the injured reserve list, according to an announcement Monday from head coach Sean McVay. (RELATED: ‘I Can’t Do This For One More Second’: Cleveland Radio Host Loses His Ish On Caller Who Compared Watson, Mayfield)

McVay stated that Nacua is suffering from a PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) sprain, which will cause him to be out for at least four games due to him being put on IR.

The injury to Nacua happened in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ 26-20 overtime defeat to Detroit when he caught a pass. Afterwards, he managed to walk off the field, but had to limp to do so as he entered the blue medical tent. Nacua did come back to the game, but he didn’t last long before leaving again. His final stat line for the contest was 35 yards off four catches.

Breaking: Rams WR Puka Nacua will be placed on IR due to his knee injury and will miss at least four games, coach Sean McVay said. pic.twitter.com/kMQ9M5NGDy — ESPN (@espn) September 9, 2024

Who I really feel bad for in this whole scenario is Puka Nacua fantasy owners