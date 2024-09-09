Minnesota Police Say School Bus Driver Blew 0.16 BAC With 17 Kids On Board

Minnesota’s St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office (SLCSO) said they arrested a school bus driver “for DWI” who had 17 children on board his bus Wednesday.

The driver was identified as Anthony Israelson, the press release read. Deputies allege that the suspect had a preliminary breath test that “indicated his BAC to be .16.”

Law enforcement was tipped about Israelson a little after midnight Sept. 4 “by a concerned citizen” who saw him drinking alcohol during off-duty hours, according to the press release. The caller alleged that the suspect “would not be sober by morning when he would likely begin his route.” SLCSO deputies arrived at Israelson’s home after 6 a.m. and he allegedly told law enforcement that he was not working that day. The school district received this information. One hour later, the agency got word that Israelson “was in fact working and had started his route” and mobilized to pull over his bus.

The SLCSO managed to pull over the bus without issue and none of the children were injured, the press release said. “The school district sent out staff to take custody of the bus and children, who were students at Southridge School in Alborn. They also notified parents of the incident,” the SLSCO wrote. (RELATED: Naples Mayor Caught On Camera Struggling Through Sobriety Test After DUI Arrest)

There is “zero tolerance” under Minnesota law for driving a school bus while under the influence regardless of the blood alcohol level, according to the press release.

“We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously. We are working in cooperation with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office as they proceed with their investigation. Even though there is a shortage of bus drivers, we are taking all measures to ensure that we have enough drivers to cover our routes in order to get our students to and from school safely,” St. Louis County School District Superintendent Dr. Reggie Engebritson said, Northern News Now reported.

“We all could have lost our kids on the second day of school over something that was 100 percent preventable,” Cassie Williams, a parent of one of the children on the bus, told the outlet. The bus driver had a drunk driving conviction from 2005, the outlet reported. Israelson also has a record of speeding and driving without a seatbelt, according to the outlet.