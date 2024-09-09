Giants’ Daniel Jones Gets Heckled By His Own Fanbase As He’s Trying To Leave MetLife Stadium Following Disastrous Loss

Ahh, the perks of playing in New York City.

Sunday was a brutal day for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, and things didn’t get any better for the 27-year-old while leaving MetLife Stadium after a terrible loss, as he was getting slammed with boos by his own fanbase.

After taking a 28-6 shellacking against the Minnesota Vikings in their season-opening game, Giants fans were waiting by the player’s entrance for Jones. And boy oh boy, did “Danny Pennies” get it with some grade-A heckling and booing that you would expect from New Yorkers. (RELATED: New York Giants’ Daniel Jones Throws One Of The Most Horrendous Pick-6 Interceptions You’ll Ever See)

It capped off a day for Jones that was pure hell, being hit with boos left and right from Giants fans while they were getting dominated by the Vikings.

“I need a million! I need a million!” screamed one fan on a social media video.

WATCH:

#Giants fans were booing Daniel Jones when he was leaving MetLife Stadium 😳 (🎥 via @RUgiants) pic.twitter.com/BSgt8TanIF — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) September 9, 2024

Oh, but it gets a little bit worse for Jones … Giants fans were also spotted on video burning his jerseys.

Giants Fans are burning Daniel jones jerseys outside MetLife 🤦🏼‍♀️ at least donate pic.twitter.com/nGSX0urOLU — Sarah McCrory (@sarahhmccrory) September 8, 2024

Daniel Jones did the right thing in response: Just ignore and walk away. There’s absolutely nothing that you can get out of responding to hecklers, especially New Yorker hecklers.

Plus, what was he gonna say?

They were killing him with the “Danny Pennies” and “I need a million.” (LMAO)