Insane Statistic Shows How Truly Terrible New York Giants’ Daniel Jones Is

This is absolutely atrocious!

During the New York Giants‘ defeat Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, G-Men quarterback Daniel Jones didn’t toss a single touchdown. But — no shocker here — he had zero problem throwing a pick-six interception. This is something that’s become the norm for the former Duke Blue Devil.

Oh, but it’s worse than you know. (RELATED: Giants’ Daniel Jones Gets Heckled By His Own Fanbase As He’s Trying To Leave MetLife Stadium Following Disastrous Loss)

Since Jones inked a four-year, $160 million deal with New York in 2023, he’s been absolutely horrible. We’re talking so bad that he only has one victory as the Giants starting quarterback, he only has two touchdowns on his resume, and get this: He’s thrown more pick-sixes (three) than those two TDs.

The statistic is so horrendous that it’s nearly hard to believe it’s real, but it is. To put into perspective how truly terrible this is, there’s only been three other QBs who have put up three pick-six interceptions in the past two seasons, and look at this list that Jones joins: Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers), Sam Howell (Seattle Seahawks) and Mac Jones (Jacksonville Jaguars). With that being said, those three have managed to get at least 10 touchdown throws in the past two years. Jones has two … TWO!

Since signing a four-year, $160 million contract with Giants before last season, Daniel Jones has thrown more TD passes to the opposition (3 pick 6s) than to his own team (2 TD passes) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 9, 2024

Holy hell, this is bad … Daniel Jones is cooked as soon as the Giants can make it happen.