LAUREN BOWMAN BIS: What Lies Will Kamala Harris Tell On The Debate Stage?

The last time former President Donald Trump hit the debate stage, he knocked out a presidential candidate. Hopefully, this time he can expose the radical agenda and hypocrisy of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Tuesday night’s debate will be the first time Trump and Harris face off. Harris will have an opportunity to explain her economic plan that includes Soviet-style price controls, her flip-flop on Trump’s border wall that she previously called a “vanity project,” and her extreme record that includes supporting banning fracking and abolishing private health insurance.

But I don’t expect we will hear much about that. Instead, I expect Harris, and even the moderators, will continue the same old tired lies about Trump and tout the so-called “achievements” of the Biden-Harris administration. (RELATED: CARLA SANDS: Kamala Harris Would Be A Total Disaster For American Energy)

Look for Harris to claim the economy is steadily recovering and that she and President Joe Biden have created more jobs than President Trump did.

Not only is this claim deeply misleading due to jobs that were lost at the height of the COVID pandemic, but now data shows that the Biden-Harris administration could have been cooking the books to make the jobs reports numbers higher. The Bureau of Labor Statistics admitted that it had overestimated the number of jobs added by 818,000. That resulted in the largest downward revision in the employment numbers in 15 years.

I am sure we will hear the tired old lie about Trump calling our fallen brave military members suckers and losers. Harris just repeated this hoax as she attacked Trump for attending a memorial service for the 13 men and women killed in the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. (RELATED: BOB EHRLICH: Harris Will Just Be More Of Biden)

Trump never said this. In fact, fifteen high-level officials have gone on the record refuting that this was said, but that doesn’t stop Harris and the fake news media from repeating this lie.

Additionally, Trump was invited to attend last month’s memorial service by the Gold Star families of the servicemembers who were killed. These families have since released video statements slamming Harris for “playing politics” over Trump’s attendance at the memorial ceremony and with the father of one of the killed servicemembers calling her statement attacking Trump ‘heinous, vile and disgusting.”

Harris was notably absent from any ceremonies honoring the brave men and women on the third anniversary of the botched withdrawal. These Gold Star families deserve a phone call from the vice president and a statement on whether she is still proud of the decision to withdraw.

The next lie, I suspect Harris will spout on the debate stage is that the border crisis has largely been caused by Trump “killing” Biden’s border security bill. She and the moderators may even try to claim she wasn’t the border czar. But under President Trump, border crossings reached a 17-year low.

Not only will Trump have to push back against Harris’ lies, but he will also be dealing with biased ABC News moderators.

Trump has a defamation lawsuit against ABC News over George Stephanopoulos’ assertion that a jury concluded Trump had “raped” a woman.” And don’t think this is a meritless suit. A judge already refused to dismiss the case.

Even more alarming, Linsey Davis, one of the debate’s moderators, came under fire after she linked Trump to the Ku Klux Klan in an interview at the Democratic National Convention.

I hope ABC News will be fair and ask the tough questions of Harris — like why she covered up Biden’s cognitive decline, why she has flip-flopped on nearly every major issue, and what she will do to lower inflation.

The American people deserve to see a fair debate that asks the tough questions they need answers to before casting their votes.

Lauren Bowman Bis is the Director of Communications of the Public Interest Legal Foundation. Before joining the Foundation, she was a member of President Trump’s White House Communications team and his 2020 re-election campaign.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

