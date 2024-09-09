‘Get Those Contracts Done Earlier’: Peyton Manning Rips 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk For Dropping Touchdown Pass

Peyton Manning didn’t hold back!

San Francisco 49ers superstar wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk missed the entirety of training camp in the offseason because of a contract dispute with the franchise. Eventually, however, the two sides agreed on a four-year, $120 million deal. (RELATED: ‘My T*ts Are Still Struggling’: Jason Kelce Gets His Television Career Off To An Absolutely Hilarious Start)

With that being said, Aiyuk didn’t look like a $30 million-per-year wide receiver on “Monday Night Football” against the New York Jets, inexcusably dropping a touchdown pass off an absolutely perfect throw from quarterback Brock Purdy.

What a throw by Brock Purdy pic.twitter.com/OD7ctK6xv0 — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) September 10, 2024

Well, while speaking during his “Manningcast” broadcast of “MNF,” Peyton Manning ended up being flabbergasted after Aiyuk dropped the pass. And boy oh boy, he went the hell off on the wide receiver, in particular for missing training camp.

“Get signed, get in training camp, there’s a reason for training camp we need it, we need the reps, get those contracts done earlier, so we can get in training camp and we don’t drop balls on opening night,” ranted Manning.

WATCH:

Peyton Manning was Disgusted with Brandon Aiyuk “Get signed and get in camp and we won’t drop the ball” pic.twitter.com/joyhf7g4JM — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 10, 2024

We need more of this on “Manningcast” and less interviews. I don’t wanna hear from Bill Belichick, I don’t wanna hear from Jerry Rice, I want the Mannings talking pure out ish!

Man, this was great! Give me more!