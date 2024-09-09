‘She’s On The Downswing’: Pollster Says Harris’ Effort To Rebrand Herself Has Failed To Gain Traction

Pollster Matt Towery said Monday on Fox News that Vice President Kamala Harris’ attempts to rebrand herself are failing.

Towery appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the New York Times poll showing that 47% of voters view Harris as too liberal, while 32% view former President Donald Trump as too conservative. Towery emphasized that Harris’ efforts to shift her image are “not working” because the polling numbers that favored Trump during Biden’s candidacy are starting to return to similar levels.

“It’s not working. What’s interesting is the battleground polls that I do are showing the same thing you’re seeing in this New York Times poll, and that is the numbers that Trump had when Biden was in the race are beginning to come back to Trump at about the same levels as before Harris became the nominee or the designated nominee,” the political analyst told Laura Ingraham.

This shift in momentum signals a reversal for Harris, who, despite early expectations of a potential bounce in support after Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race in July 2024, has seen her lead erode. Towery noted that whatever initial gains Harris may have enjoyed appear to be vanishing as Trump regains traction, particularly in key battleground states.

“So you’re seeing a complete return to where Trump was before, whatever bounce was there is disappearing. Now, I don’t know what kind of nonsense we’ll hear tomorrow night out of the media, because regardless of how well Trump does, they’re going to pretend like that she won this and maybe they’ll get a bounce out of that,” Towery added.

“Donald Trump has come on the upswing, she’s on the downswing, and Nate Silver is right. He would carry those battleground states right now as they’re correlated to where they were back in the Biden 2020 race against Trump.” (RELATED: CNN Host Confronts Whitmer On Harris’ Inability To Fulfill Her Campaign Promises Throughout Her Vice Presidency)

A poll from The New York Times and Siena College revealed Trump holds a slight edge over Harris. The survey, conducted between Sept. 3 and 6, places Trump at 48%, just one point ahead of Harris, who sits at 47%.

