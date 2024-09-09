Singer-Actress Selena Gomez Reveals Inability To Conceive In Interview

Selena Gomez revealed she is unable to bear her own children in an intimate interview with Vanity Fair published Sept. 9.

This is the first time the famous singer and actress opened up about her inability to conceive.

“I haven’t ever said this,” she told the publication, “but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy,” she said.

Gomez has been candid about her medical issues and frequently posts about her health struggles on social media.

The star was diagnosed with Lupus in 2013 and underwent chemotherapy to treat the autoimmune illness. Gomez continued to struggle with her health well into 2017 when she revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant. She famously shared a photograph of herself lying in a hospital bed next to her good friend Francia Raisa, who also lay in a separate bed that was placed right next to Gomez. The famous singer told her millions of fans that Raisa had donated the vital organ to save her life.

Gomez dove into the details during her Vanity Fair interview and admitted that she struggled with the idea of not being able to get pregnant and carry her own baby.

“That was something I had to grieve for a while,” she told the publication.

The star said she had a very different plan for her future and has since been forced to adjust her perspective.

“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it,” she said, speaking of becoming a parent one day.

“I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me,” she said.

“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different.”

Gomez seems to have made peace with her reality and is embracing her own experience in life.

“At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby,” she said. (RELATED: ‘I Cry Thinking About It’: Selena Gomez Opens Up About The Pressures Of Childhood Stardom)

Gomez has previously spoken about being open to adoption partly because her mother was adopted as a child, according to Elle.