Six-Year-Old Boy Fatally Stabs Two-Year-Old Brother In Illinois, Police Say

A 6-year-old boy fatally stabbed his two-year-old-brother at their home in Joliet, Illinois, with a kitchen knife Friday, ABC 7 News reported.

The Joliet Police Department (JPD) said that the mother of the boys discovered the victim and “called 911.” Officers rendered aid to the two-year-old and transported him to a local medical center where the boy was declared dead, JPD said.

The six-year-old was taken “into protective custody and he was transported to the Joliet Police Department, where he was accompanied by family” and later transported to a hospital for a “mental health evaluation,” the police said in a press release. The investigation is still in its early stages and that the department will update the public with more details when relevant, the press release noted. (RELATED: REPORT: 3-Year-Old Allegedly Shoots To Death 2-Year-Old Brother)

“Our community is reeling from this devastating incident as I am unable to come up with a sufficient statement that can adequately express the sorrow and pain we all feel following this heartbreaking event,” JPD Chief Bill Evans said in the press release.

“In our opinion, everyone in this incident is a victim. There’s just such a sense of humanity in incidents like this, for both the people and the family directly involved in this incident, and also, frankly, our officers who respond. We are all human beings, and this has definitely taken a toll on everyone involved,” Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said, ABC 7 reported.

Giovanni, a neighbor, expressed shock at the incident to the outlet.

“They’re adorable. The kids are adorable,” he said. “It’s hard to process, because I have a little 6-year-old as well,” he added.