Typhoon Yagi Causes Floods And Landslides In Vietnam, Killing At Least 59 And Causing Mass Destruction

A typhoon in Vietnam has claimed at least 59 lives after causing mass flooding that collapsed a bridge and swept a bus away Monday, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Typhoon Yagi hit the country Saturday, leading to floods and landslides, as well as dangerously high water levels in rivers, according to AP.

A landslide carried a bus full of 20 people into a flooded stream in the mountains of Cao Bang province, AP reported. (RELATED: Massive Typhoon Kills 25 People In Taiwan And The Philippines: REPORT)

A bridge collapsed and a bus was swept away by flooding Monday as more rain fell following a typhoon Vietnam that has caused at least 59 deaths in the Southeast Asian country and disrupted businesses and factories.https://t.co/78UiO8nxxc pic.twitter.com/iTD7u5Yeq5 — Voice of America (@VOANews) September 9, 2024

Rescue operations continued in Phu Tho province, where a steel bridge collapsed, sending 10 cars and trucks and two motorbikes into the Red River, according to the outlet.

👀 Caught On Cam: Moment Bridge Collapses In Vietnam Following Typhoon Which Killed 58 https://t.co/v9qSMg96NU pic.twitter.com/JdIH1hDMfM — RT_India (@RT_India_news) September 9, 2024

Three people were rescued after the collapse, while 13 others remain missing, AP reported early Monday.

One of the survivors, Pham Truong Son, told VNExpress he fell into the river after hearing a loud noise.

“I felt like I was drowned to the bottom of the river,” Son told the newspaper. Truong said he was able to hold on to a drifting banana tree to stay afloat before being rescued.

Typhoon Yagi brought winds up to 92 mph when it hit Saturday, making it the strongest typhoon Vietnam has experienced in decades, according to AP.

The storm has since weakened to a tropical depression as of Monday.

Although the storm weakened Sunday, meteorologists warned that continued heavy rain could cause more floods and landslides.

Crews in the capital, Hanoi, worked to clear fallen trees, billboards and electricity poles while heavy rain continued in the northwestern part of the country, according to AP.

Typhoon Yagi caused at least 20 deaths in the Philippines earlier in September and four deaths in southern China before hitting Vietnam, the outlet reported.