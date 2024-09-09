Video Captures Attacker Beating Chef From Hit Netflix Series In Liquor Store, Good Samaritans Step In

A Netflix reality star was allegedly assaulted in a racially motivated attack in San Francisco on Sunday, Sept. 1, NBC Bay Area reported.

Wendy Drew, known for her chef role in the series “You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment,” said she was attacked around 9:30 p.m. while departing the financial district’s Cafe Terminus, according to NBC Bay Area. The incident was caught on surveillance footage reportedly from inside a liquor store.

The confrontation began when the man, identified as Irvin Rivera-Lara, 31, allegedly used a racial slur, Drew told the outlet. “This guy, a regular-looking guy, walked by and called me the N-word,” Drew reportedly said in an interview with the outlet. When she questioned him, Rivera-Lara allegedly hit her multiple times in the head, according to the outlet.

In the surveillance video, Rivera Lara and Drew appear to be physically attacking each other as they enter the store. The three others can be seen reacting, one of them moving out of the way as the pair approach the checkout area. One person appears to extend his arm during the scuffle and pepper-spray Rivera-Lara. The two then appear to knock down a table and fall to the floor. The suspect then appears to be holding Drew down as she attempts to fight back.

San Francisco: Netflix chef Wendy Drew fights back in brutal, racially charged assault pic.twitter.com/WHhvlLVZsK — BreezyScroll (@BreezyScroll) September 9, 2024

“Call 911! I kept screaming. I said,”You’re not getting away. You are going to jail today,'” Drew recounted to the outlet. (RELATED: San Francisco, Infamous For Retail Theft, Opens Taxpayer-Funded ‘Empowerment Market’ Offering Free Food To Clients)

Rivera-Lara allegedly tried to flee the scene, the outlet reported. Drew reportedly said she tried to stop him but was unable. Others managed to restrain him outside the store until the police arrived, she continued, according to the outlet. Drew, who reportedly suffered a cut near her eye, was taken to a hospital where she received treatment.

“I’m really grateful that although I was being beaten, I was thinking, ‘How do I get this person off the streets?'” she told the outlet.

Rivera-Lara was reportedly apprehended on charges including assault, committing a hate crime and giving false information to law enforcement. He had been arrested in 2023 for a separate assault on a sandwich shop co-owner.