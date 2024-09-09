Viral Video Shows Deer Violently Colliding With Bloodied Little Boy Walking To Recess

In a bizarre incident at Johnstown Elementary School in Pennsylvania, a six-year-old boy found himself in the center of a viral video when he was struck by a sprinting deer.

The footage, captured by school surveillance cameras, shows Michael Drennon walking in line to recess when a deer hurtled through, hitting the boy at full speed. The animal stumbled and fell after the collision and can be seen getting back up and continuing to run.

Drennon suffered some “scrapes, bruises and a black eye,” but is otherwise doing fine, according to WJACTV.

“I was at work, and I got a call that Michael had just been attacked by a deer,” Maria Rolon, the boy’s mother, told the outlet.

“I went, I picked him up, I seen his face, I was horrified. I took him to the hospital as fast as I could. Thankfully, he’s not injured besides his face, physical injuries. But other than that, no broken bones. He’s fine. Yeah, it was just a shocking call to get,” Rolon continued in the interveiw.

The incident raised even more questions due to the video being posted on TikTok, according to WJACTV. The school district told the outlet it has launched an investigation to discover how the footage was leaked without permission. “That’s why we have board policies,” Dr. Amy Acurio, the district superintendent, told the outlet.

There have been several stories involving deer going viral on social media. A buck made the rounds on social media in December after attempting to have an amorous encounter with a statue in California. Video footage showed the deer attempting to mount a deer statue belonging to a family in Camp Nelson in Tulare County. (RELATED: Video Shows Horny Buck Destroying Deer Statue)