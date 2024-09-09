Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer Dead At 58

Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer died at age 58, the Atlanta Police Foundation announced Sunday in a Facebook post.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House and a beloved member of the Atlanta Police Foundation’s board of trustees,” the foundation wrote.

Ehmer died following a lengthy illness, the Waffle House board of trustees revealed in a statement Sunday afternoon, according to NBC News.

“He will be greatly missed by his entire Waffle House family,” the statement said.

Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer has died after a “long unspecified illness.” The 53-year old was among many CEOs who partnered with hospitals to give incentives to employees to get vaxxed and wear masks. Walt also spoke out against the lockdowns in 2020, saying the restaurant… pic.twitter.com/MMKFd2uR3g — Died Suddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) September 9, 2024

Ehmer achieved senior leadership at Waffle House when he became president in 2002, ten years after he joined the company in 1992. He was also a member of the board of trustees for the Atlanta Police Foundation, NBC News noted.

“Walt was a dedicated leader, tireless advocate for public safety, and an unwavering supporter of our mission to build a safer, stronger Atlanta,” the foundation continued in their Facebook post. “His passion for community service and steadfast commitment for improving the lives of others will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed.”

Ehmer served as chair of the Georgia Tech Alumni Association Board of Trustees between 2012 and 2013, according to the outlet. He was a part of several organizations including the Georgia Tech Foundation Board and the Georgia Tech Advisory Board. (RELATED: ‘What A Waffle House Sounds Like At 3 AM’: Charlamagne Tha God Praises MTG, Says Dems Have Messaging ‘Problem’)

Waffle House’s 24-hour chain restaurants first opened in 1955. There are now more than 1,900 locations in 25 states, according to the outlet.

Ehmer is survived by three children, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.