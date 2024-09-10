Judge Slaps Diddy With $100 Million Judgement To Be Paid To Inmate In Sexual Assault Case: REPORT

A judge reportedly awarded inmate Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith $100 million in a sexual assault case he filed against Diddy.

Cardello-Smith alleged that Diddy sexually assaulted him at a Detroit party in 1997, and filed suit against the famous singer for $100 million, according to TMZ. Legal records reportedly demonstrated Diddy’s failure to file a response to the complaint. A hearing for a default judgement was held Sept. 9, but Diddy failed to attend, the outlet reported. As a result, the judge reportedly ruled in Cardell-Smith’s favor and slapped Diddy with a $100 million judgement.

The judge has demanded that Diddy issue monthly payments of $10 million to the inmate, beginning Oct. 1, according to TMZ.

Cardello-Smith reportedly claimed in the lawsuit that he and Diddy were drinking and using weed at the party held in 1997, and were in the company of several women. He alleged that he was performing oral sex on a woman when Diddy approached and placed his hand on his butt, the outlet reported. He alleged that Diddy proceeded to hand him a drink a short while after, which he believes was spiked, according to TMZ.

The inmate alleged in the lawsuit that he passed out shortly after consuming the drink, and woke up to see Diddy having sex with a woman several hours later, according to TMZ. He reportedly claimed Diddy turned to him and said, “I did this to you too.”

It remains uncertain if the statute of limitations has passed.

Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo issued a statement to TMZ denying the allegations made by Cardello-Smith.

“This man [Cardello-Smith] is a convicted felon and sexual predator, who has been sentenced on 14 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping over the last 26 years,” Agnifilo said, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Former Model Crystal McKinney Accuses Diddy Of Drugging And Sexually Assaulting Her In Newly Filed Lawsuit)

“His resume now includes committing a fraud on the court from prison, as Mr. Combs has never heard of him let alone been served with any lawsuit,” the attorney reportedly added.

He went on to state, “Mr. Combs looks forward to having this judgment swiftly dismissed,” according to TMZ.