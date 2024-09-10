‘It’s Insulting’: Moms Of Illegal Migrant Crime Victims Torch Dem Rep For Claiming They Were Being ‘Exploited’ By GOP

A Democratic congresswoman was ripped by angel moms on a House panel Tuesday immediately after suggesting they were being exploited by Republicans for their tragedies.

A group of angel moms — mothers whose children were killed or suspected of being killed by illegal migrants — and other individuals made up a panel of speakers for a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday. The hearing was in regard to the ongoing border crisis taking place under the Biden-Harris administration, with the angel moms invited to discuss how the illegal immigration crisis has affected them personally. (RELATED: ICE Office Battling Sanctuary Policies Arrests Record Number Of Sex Offenders)

The meeting turned into a shouting match at one point after one committee member, Texas Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar, appeared to suggest that the mothers on the panel were being taken advantage of for political gain.

“I think what is most frustrating to me as a member of Congress is what is happening today at this committee hearing where we have colleagues who are exploiting people’s pain for political purposes, and unfortunately that’s what is happening today,” Escobar began to say.

“The finger-pointing at the administration by members of Congress is frustrating to me as a member of Congress because we are the ones who write the laws,” the Texas Democrat continued, who went on to say she “has been pushing” a comprehensive bi-partisan immigration reform bill that reportedly addresses “outdated” border policies.

That accusation was not well received by the mothers on the panel after Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, asked them if they felt they were being “exploited” in any way.

“I am here because I want to be here and I want changes to be made, and I’m fighting here for my daughter,” said Tammy Nobles, the mother of Kayla Hamilton.

Mother of 12 yr old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was murdered by illegal immigrants, testifies before congress: “I believe the Biden-Harris administration open border policies are responsible for the death of my daughter” pic.twitter.com/1XeWTbjkeF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 10, 2024



Patty Morin and Alexis Nungaray — the mothers of Rachel Morin and Jocelyn Nungaray, respectively — were also featured speakers at the hearing and both answered in the negative when asked if they felt they were being exploited.

“No, I do not feel exploited,” Nungaray stated. “I simply want to raise awareness that we need change and my daughter’s voice and her memory should not get lost in that.”

Rachel Morin was allegedly raped and murdered in August 2023 along a Maryland hiking trail by an illegal migrant from El Salvador after he allegedly killed another woman in his home country. Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old, was also allegedly raped and murdered in June by two Venezuelan illegal migrants who tied her up and gagged her, with authorities finding Nungaray’s body naked from the waist down.

Too many parents have lost their children because they were murdered by an illegal alien. It’s insulting to suggest those testifying today are “political props.” But sadly, this is Kamala Harris’s Democrat Party. They don’t care about your safety. pic.twitter.com/roCmwcISLU — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 10, 2024

The most heated reaction came from April Aguirre, a crime victim advocate who was on the panel to highlight the case of Maria Gonzalez, an 11-year-old girl in Texas who was killed by an illegal migrant in her apartment while her father was away at work. Gonzalez was sexually assaulted and strangled to death, according to local reports.

“It’s insulting that you would say that to these families, that you would make an assumption that they’re being used or exploited in any way,” Aguirre said to Escobar. Aguirre then read out her full number and encouraged the Texas lawmaker to call her and explain how she could help these families.

“Not one time when [Alexis Nungaray’s] daughter was murdered and I was helping her navigate the criminal justice system did one Democrat call me to offer their assistance — it was only Republicans,” Aguirre continued, noting that she is politically independent and has voted for both parties.

When Escobar attempted to interject, appearing to say she would contact Aguirre, the crime victim advocate yelled back “please don’t speak over me!” Aguirre continued to tell Escobar that her comments were insulting and to not “make an assumption” that the angel moms were being used in any way.

