Chaotic Week 1 For Atlanta Falcons Leads To Their Own Fanbase Beating The Hell Out Of Each Other

It’s going down in the A-Town! (And not in a good way)

Over the offseason, the Atlanta Falcons paid a boatload of money to bring veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to the A, but his debut in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers was an utter disaster. So much so that it already has fans feeling hopeless for their future, and that erupted into a full out fist fight at Mercedes Benz Stadium during their season-opening game. (RELATED: Dolphins Suffering From De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert Injuries That Could Kill Their Chances Against Rival Bills)

In a video posted by ATL Uncensored that’s now going viral online, two Falcons fans were seen waiting in a concession line during the game. And while it’s currently not known why things sparked up, they appeared to start brawling. This resulted in one of the supporters appearing to get knocked out.

Oh yeah … it’s pretty bad in Atlanta right now, and these morons are a Class A example of that.

Fight at the Falcons game on Sunday 😭 pic.twitter.com/XjNg9OHrIa — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) September 10, 2024

