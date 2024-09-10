Auburn’s Payton Thorne Says Gamblers Have Been Demanding Money From Him After He Threw 4 Interceptions Against Cal

LMAO … gamblers are about their money, what do you expect?

Payton Thorne, the senior quarterback of the Auburn Tigers, said Tuesday that he gets hit with criticism after suffering a defeat. And this has been especially true after their most recent loss Saturday against California, when Thorne threw a whopping four interceptions. In fact, it’s so bad this go around that gamblers are now demanding lost money from Thorne. (RELATED: ‘If We’re Going To Bullsh*t’: Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy Keeps It Real The Only Way He Knows How)

Making an appearance on “The Next Round,” Thorne said that sports bettors have been messaging him with Venmo requests, making demands for cash that they lost in Thorne-related wagers.

“They’re definitely not sending cash,” said Thorne while chuckling. “It’s funny. When they lose money, they want their money back. But when they win money on a parlay, no one’s ever sent me any of the money.”

WATCH:

Auburn QB Payton Thorne says he has people 𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗵𝗶𝗺 𝗼𝗻 𝗩𝗲𝗻𝗺𝗼 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗹𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 🤣 Thorne says at the end of the day, “You have to go back to where your foundation is in your life and for me thats my Faith and my Family…” pic.twitter.com/Uh162e4qM6 — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) September 10, 2024

Payton Thorne’s Venmo got spammed after the Auburn vs Cal game pic.twitter.com/xP0wf2t4xd — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 10, 2024

This is exactly why states have made it illegal to bet on college kids (and other props at that), the gambling community needs to chill. But still, funny.