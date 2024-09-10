Editorial

Auburn’s Payton Thorne Says Gamblers Have Been Demanding Money From Him After He Threw 4 Interceptions Against Cal

AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 07: Quarterback Payton Thorne #1 of the Auburn Tigers prior to their game against the California Golden Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
LMAO … gamblers are about their money, what do you expect?

Payton Thorne, the senior quarterback of the Auburn Tigers, said Tuesday that he gets hit with criticism after suffering a defeat. And this has been especially true after their most recent loss Saturday against California, when Thorne threw a whopping four interceptions. In fact, it’s so bad this go around that gamblers are now demanding lost money from Thorne. (RELATED: ‘If We’re Going To Bullsh*t’: Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy Keeps It Real The Only Way He Knows How)

Making an appearance on “The Next Round,” Thorne said that sports bettors have been messaging him with Venmo requests, making demands for cash that they lost in Thorne-related wagers.

“They’re definitely not sending cash,” said Thorne while chuckling. “It’s funny. When they lose money, they want their money back. But when they win money on a parlay, no one’s ever sent me any of the money.”

WATCH:

This is exactly why states have made it illegal to bet on college kids (and other props at that), the gambling community needs to chill. But still, funny.