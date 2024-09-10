BTS Singer Suga Says He Picked Up Fine For Unconventional DUI

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office charged BTS singer Suga with operating an electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol.

Police found the K-Pop star lying on the ground after falling off his scooter, Aug. 6., according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency. A breathalyzer test was administered, and the results allegedly showed that his blood alcohol content was 0.227 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08 percent, according to the publication. The famous singer was taken to Yongsan Police Station for allegedly violating the local traffic laws, and was later released, People reported.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office said Suga was “summarily indicted,” and will not be required to stand trial, according to Yonhap. The Road Traffic Act states that driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content level of .2 or higher could result in two to five years in prison, or a fine between 5 million won and 10 million won, equivalent to $7,439.59 to $14,879.18 in U.S. Dollars, according to Yonhap.

Suga issued an apology to shortly after the incident, according to a translation provided by a fanbase account on X.

“I am sorry and (feel) very heavy hearted to come to you like this, after disappointing you,” the star told his millions of followers, according to the translation.

“At last [night’s] dinner, after drinking, I went home on an electric scooter,” he wrote, the translation reads.

🐱 Hello. This is SUGA.

“Because I had been drinking, I did not realize that using an electric scooter after drinking was against the law, and violated the road traffic laws,” he wrote, according to the translation.

The singer told his fans that he fell in front of his home after failing to park the electric scooter, the translation claims.

“There were no other persons or establishments damaged during that time, but it is my responsibility to bow my head and apologize (to you) with no excuses,” he said, according to the translation.

“I’d like to apologize for my negligence and wrong behavior to all those who my actions have hurt, and will be careful with my actions to make sure that things like this do not happen again,” he wrote, the translation claims.

Suga issued a second statement shortly after the initial apology, and expressed his deep concern for the embarrassment he caused his group.(RELATED: Police Arrest Famous Rock Band Member Boyd Tinsley For DUI: REPORT)

“I am so sorry and in pain that it is difficult to express how I have caused harm to the members and the team. I am sorry that the members who always believed in me have had a hard time because of me,” he wrote in Korean.