Sacramento Closes Down Bridge For Elegant Charity Event. Separate Bridge Opens, Immediately Breaks

One of the main bridges in Sacramento, California, was transformed Sunday night into an elegant dining venue for an annual event celebrating the city’s food culture.

The five-course dinner, Tower Bridge Dinner, was prepared by five of the city’s top chefs. It reportedly attracted hundreds of diners.

“We just basically prepped for the past four days for this party of hundreds,” Brock MacDonald of the Beast and Bounty restaurant told CBS News.

The event has become one of the city’s most prestigious culinary features, essentially turning the historic Tower Bridge into an open-air restaurant.

“It’s probably the biggest culinary event in Sacramento,” MacDonald said.

Proceeds from the dinner go to Sacramento State students who are the children of migrant farmworkers. The fund will help provide educational opportunities.

As the city celebrated its culinary scene, another Sacramento project did not fare so well.

The newly built Del Rio Trail bridge, which was supposed to connect a popular biking and pedestrian trail, was determined to be unusable after breaking because of construction oversights, CBS News reported Tuesday.

“Bottom line, it was not built correctly. If you go up there, you can see the core samples that were taken,” said Kristina Rogers, president of the Land Park Neighborhood Association. City engineers are demanding that the bridge be torn down and rebuilt. (RELATED: Here’s Why It Could Take Longer To Rebuild The Baltimore Bridge Than The Whole Transcontinental Railroad)

The errors were reportedly due to the use of unauthorized materials. Those in charge of the construction allegedly used lightweight concrete and substandard rebar to build the bridge.