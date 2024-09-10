CNN Commentator Calls Melania Trump ‘Irrelevant’ After Speaking Out About Assassination Attempt

CNN commentator Maria Cardona accused former first lady Melania Trump of being “irrelevant” on Tuesday after she released an advertisement speaking about her husband’s assassination attempt.

The former first lady released a 34-second clip on Tuesday calling on the “truth” about the assassination attempt on her husband, Republican nominee Donald Trump, to be uncovered. Cardona accused Melania on “CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta” of spreading conspiracy theories about the assassination attempt that occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

“Obviously as a wife of somebody who did go through an attempted assassination, she’s absolutely entitled to say whatever she wants about that. I think she’s irrelevant, frankly, and I don’t think this will matter,” Cardona said. “I do think that it does kinda feed into conspiracy theories that we’ve heard out there, but at the end of the day, what people are going to pay attention on tonight is what Kamala Harris says about what she wants to do with another four years, and if she does her job right, and I believe she will.”

CNN commentator accuses Melania Trump of being “irrelevant” after she spoke out about her husband’s assassination attempt pic.twitter.com/bM4H5gvOp7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 10, 2024

CNN political commentator David Urban pushed back earlier in the segment against accusations that Melania’s claims are a conspiracy, saying there are many legitimate questions about the Secret Service’s presence that must be accounted for. (RELATED: ‘Why Isn’t She Winning?’: Scott Jennings Fires Back At Political Commentator After She Claimed Voters View Trump As ‘Extremist’)

“I think she’s asking ‘how the hell could this have happened?’ There were local law enforcement who did their job,” Urban said. “There are failures up and down the chain of command and the Secret Service, there are a lot of answers that people want.”

“I think it’s reminding the American people that Donald Trump almost gave his life to be President of the United States, and somebody wanted to kill him because of what he believed in and what he stood for,” he continued. “I think it’s worth noting that the guy puts his life on the line everyday in doing this and I think that’s what she was reminding. She obviously loves her husband, Barron loves his father, and I think that she’s trying to humanize him.”

The Secret Service put at least five personnel on leave on Aug. 23 in response to their handling of the assassination attempt, in which a bullet injured the upper portion of Trump’s right ear. The would-be assassin, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was spotted on the roof located 130 feet away from the rally and identified by Secret Service agents roughly 50 minutes before the former president took the stage.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned on July 23, 10 days after the assassination attempt and following a hostile congressional hearing before the House Oversight Committee. Committee Chairman James Comer and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin issued a joint statement on July 22 calling on Cheatle to resign over the “stunning operational failure” that took place during the rally.

Urban argued later in the segment that the American public cannot trust Vice President Kamala Harris to improve their livelihoods since has already been in office for three-and-a-half years. Cardona responded that Harris has not made policy decisions throughout the Biden-Harris administration and will layout her plan to “help Americans continue to move forward” during the debate on Tuesday night.

“Kamala Harris said she’s gonna be ready on day one, her day one was three-and-a-half years ago. Do not re-elect Kamala Harris. If your life isn’t better than it was four years ago, that’s the question Ronald Reagan famously asked, vote her out,” Urban said.

“You know well that vice presidents don’t make policies and so if you don’t know that, then you don’t know how the White House works,” Cardona said. “That is the reality, and so what Kamala Harris needs to do tonight is to say what she will do with the Harris-Walz administration. Very clear policies that will help Americans continue to move forward.”

