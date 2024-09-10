CNN’s Harry Enten Says Harris Has ‘Lot More Room For Movement’ From Debate Than Trump

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said on Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris is likely to see a bigger polling shift than former President Donald Trump after their debate.

Harris and Trump will square off in their first and only scheduled presidential debate on ABC News on Tuesday night, with polls showing a tight race. Enten, on “CNN News Central,” suggested that undecided voters have already decided how they feel about Trump, but may watch the debate to form their opinion of Harris. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Used To Think Border Wall Was ‘Un-American.’ Now She Supports It.)

“I think most voters have made up their minds about Donald Trump, specifically undecided voters. So how undecided voters feel, just need to learn more about Donald Trump, just 18% of undecided voters say they need to learn more about Donald Trump,” Enten said. “But look at this, a near majority of undecided voters say they want or need to learn more about Kamala Harris. Look, undecided voters don’t really like either one of these folks, Donald Trump with just an 8% favorable, Kamala Harris, with just a 13% favorable.”

“But the bottom line is there’s a lot more room for movement for Kamala Harris than there is for Donald Trump. So the real question tonight is, can Kamala Harris seize this opportunity, seize the spotlight, put to rest fears that they may have about her? Because the bottom line is undecided voters have already made up their mind about Donald Trump,” he continued. “They’re waiting to make up their mind about Kamala Harris and how they do so can make all the difference in the world at the end of the day come November.”

Enten also said the debate could be Harris’ “last best chance to get them on her side of the equation and not go with the Republican nominee for president.”

Former CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza on Friday also asserted he thinks Harris “has more riding on” the debate than Trump because of a higher likelihood of a polling shift for the vice president.

“Trump has a very high floor in terms of voter support and a very low ceiling, he basically moves between 46% and 48% of the vote,” Cillizza said. “He doesn’t go to 52% or 51%. He doesn’t go to 40%. So I don’t know how his numbers move. I think she has potentially more movement there.”

Enten said Friday that the presidential race is so “tight” that Trump will win the election if he “outperforms his current polls by just a single point.”

Harris is only leading Trump by 0.2% in the primary seven battleground states, according to the RealClearPolling average. The former president is beating the vice president 48% to 47% nationally, according to a Sunday New York Times/Siena College poll conducted from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6.

