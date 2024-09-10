‘Jon And Kate Plus 8’ Star Collin Gosselin Says His Mother Zip-Tied His Hands And Feet, Locked Him In Basement

“Jon and Kate Plus 8” star Collin Gosselin alleged his mother abused him as a child, and zip-tied his hands and feet before confining him to the basement of their home.

The family appeared in the hit reality television show in the 2000s, but Collin claimed Kate singled him out and abused him when the cameras weren’t rolling in an interview with The U.S. Sun published Sept.9. Collin reportedly alleged that the abuse escalated when he was eight or nine years old.

“My mother had a room built in our unfinished section of the storage basement,” he told The U.S. Sun. “And when my mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me.”

Collin described the conditions he says he was forced to endure to The U.S. Sun.

“She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside,” he told the outlet.

“So this, it was like a containment room, literally, and it had a mattress on the floor and that’s how I lived,” he alleged in the interview.

He reportedly alleged that he “never had a childhood” and was kept segregated from his siblings. He alleged to The U.S. Sun that Kate pulled him out of school when he began to tell counselors about the abuse.

“And I was there, you know, most of the day because I didn’t go to school after a certain point,” he reportedly said.

Jon and Kate divorced and battled over custody of their children, and medical records submitted at the time allegedly showed Collin had reported the abuse to his counsellors, according to The U.S. Sun.

Kate allegedly forced Collin into a mental health facility at the age of 11, claiming that he had several behavioral and psychiatric conditions that he doesn’t believe he actually had, according to The Sun.

Collin provided private medical records to the publication to prove he has no behavioral conditions or mental illnesses, and was tested again in 2023 when the Marines ordered a psychiatric evaluation.

“Collin Gosselin does not meet criteria for any of the diagnoses of concern in your evaluation request. Nor do I see evidence to indicate any other psychiatric diagnoses or behavioral disorder in his current functioning,” the report read, the outlet reported.

Dr. Paul E. Delfin, the medical practitioner named on the evaluation, declined to comment to the outlet. He was reportedly discharged from the Marines in August 2023.

His father Jon and a sibling have backed up his claims of abuse, according to The U.S. Sun. Jon told the outlet the alleged abuse occurred after he and Kate divorced and he did not have any custody.

“The room in the basement where she kept Collin is still there,” Jon told The U.S. Sun.

“My friends’ in-laws bought our house and one time they asked me ‘Why is there a room in the basement with a bed and a lock on the outside?” he reportedly said.

"It must have been terrifying for him," Jon told The U.S. Sun.

The sibling did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment. Kate has not responded to the claims, according to the outlet.