Dave Grohl Announces He Fathered A Child Outside Of His Marriage

Foo Fighters Perform at London Stadium

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Foo Fighters)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl announced Tuesday that he has fathered a child outside of his marriage.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl wrote to social media.

The shocking news was followed by a few simple sentences that explained the 55-year-old’s current situation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dave Grohl (@davestruestories)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Musician Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum arrive at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) Getty Images

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he said about his newborn daughter.

Grohl addressed the affair and his nuclear family.

ROSKILDE, DENMARK - JULY 5: Dave Grohl performs with Foo Fighters at Roskilde Festival 2024 on July 5, 2024 in Roskilde, Denmark. (Photo by Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he said.

The famous rock star didn’t disclose any details about the woman he had an affair with, or how long he has been cheating on his wife. He didn’t indicate how old his new daughter was and opted to keep her name private as well.

“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together,” he concluded.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MAY 03: Dave Grohl performs with Foo Fighters on Day 6 of 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 28, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Grohl switched off the comments on the post as well as all his other Instagram posts, seemingly to prevent the public from weighing in on the bombshell revelation.

Jordyn Blum and Grohl were married in their Los Angeles home in 2003, according to Page Six.

The couple share three children together: Violet Maye, Harper Willow and Ophelia Saint. (RELATED: ‘This Is A Major Failure’: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reflects On Pain Caused By His Affair)

This story continues to develop.