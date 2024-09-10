Dave Grohl Announces He Fathered A Child Outside Of His Marriage

Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl announced Tuesday that he has fathered a child outside of his marriage.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl wrote to social media.

The shocking news was followed by a few simple sentences that explained the 55-year-old’s current situation.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he said about his newborn daughter.

Grohl addressed the affair and his nuclear family.

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he said.

The famous rock star didn’t disclose any details about the woman he had an affair with, or how long he has been cheating on his wife. He didn’t indicate how old his new daughter was and opted to keep her name private as well.

“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together,” he concluded.

Grohl switched off the comments on the post as well as all his other Instagram posts, seemingly to prevent the public from weighing in on the bombshell revelation.

Jordyn Blum and Grohl were married in their Los Angeles home in 2003, according to Page Six.

The couple share three children together: Violet Maye, Harper Willow and Ophelia Saint. (RELATED: ‘This Is A Major Failure’: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reflects On Pain Caused By His Affair)

This story continues to develop.