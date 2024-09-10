Republican strategist Joe Pinion refuted former President Joe Biden campaign surrogate Jonathan Kott’s Tuesday defense of Vice President Kamala Harris’ record on border security.

Harris is campaigning on solving the border crisis, but nearly 70% of voters believe she backs “open borders,” including the majority of Democrats, according to a late July Harvard-Harris survey. Kott, on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” said Harris has attempted to implement tough border policy as vice president, but Pinion said she is no “savant when it comes to the border.” (RELATED: Greg Abbott Demands Biden-Harris Admin Pay Back Cost Of Illegal Migrant Medical Care In New Executive Order)

“You can look at how she has been trying to govern while she’s been vice president. She worked directly with senators on both sides of the aisle to get the toughest bipartisan immigration bill that we’ve had since the 2013 one that I was part of. And the 2018 one that the Trump Administration blocked and then told Republicans to oppose,” Kott said. “So I think you can just look at that bill. She said she’d sign that bill, she’d encourage Congress to do it. And that’s what’s led to border crossings going down … we have to address the asylum … we need more judges, we need more places to house these immigrants that are coming across the border and she’s shown how she wants to do it.”

WATCH:

‘Dishonest’: GOP Strategist Fires Back At Ex-Biden Surrogate After He Defended Harris’ Border Security Record pic.twitter.com/FlmiHbbg6e — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 10, 2024

“There’s plenty of conversations to be had about the bipartisan, transpartisan failure on immigration since the time I was born. People have been using this phrase ‘comprehension immigration reform’ like a colloquial catch-all to ignore the fact they’ve gotten nothing done,” Pinion retorted. “But the fact people continue to sit here and insist that Kamala Harris is some type of savant when it comes to the border is fundamentally dishonest. ”

Over 50% of voters believe former President Donald Trump would perform better on handling immigration than Harris, according to a Sunday New York Times/Siena College.

Biden appointed Harris to lead the administration’s efforts to solve the border crisis in early 2021, with particular instructions to address the root causes of irregular migration from Central America. Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration, over seven million migrants have tried to enter the U.S. through its southern border, according to data from Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Harris supported taxpayer-funded sex change surgeries for migrants in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention when she was a California senator and a Democratic presidential primary contender, according to a 2019 American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) questionnaire unearthed by CNN on Monday.

