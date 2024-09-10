Former Clinton pollster Doug Schoen said he is undecided in the 2024 presidential election Tuesday, citing Vice President Kamala Harris’ position changes and failure to fight antisemitism.

Harris has reportedly backed away from numerous left-wing positions she once held on multiple issues during her campaign for the 2020 Democratic Party nomination for president, including mandatory gun buy backs, a so-called “single-payer” health care system, illegal immigration and banning plastic straws. Schoen criticized Harris’ changing positions and her stance toward Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the radical Islamic group Hamas. (RELATED: ‘A Conversation About Flip-Flopping’: Harris Faulkner Grills Dem Guest Over Kamala Backing Away From Plastic Straw Ban)

WATCH:

Former Clinton Pollster Says He ‘Can’t Vote’ For Harris Over Position Changes pic.twitter.com/QRW2o9CNdu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 10, 2024

“I remember when you make your political turn it was on a show I anchored on a prime-time weekend called ‘The Fox Report,’” Fox News host Harris Faulkner told Schoen. “And you determined on that show on one night, on one Sunday night you would no longer vote for your friend and former wife of your employer Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton. You couldn’t vote for her. Will you vote for Kamala?”

“At this point, I cannot. I would call myself undecided at this point. But I can’t vote for her for reasons related to her change in position and also the Middle East as we have talked about before. I do not believe she is sufficiently committed to Israel and fighting antisemitism,” Schoen responded.

Harris currently leads former President Donald Trump by 1.1% in the RealClearPolling average of polls from Aug. 22 to Sept. 6, with her lead growing to 1.9% when Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein, Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver and independent candidate Cornel West are included in surveys.

Schoen previously criticized the Democratic Party over its response to anti-Israel protesters, who in past demonstrations have chanted a slogan that has connotations of wiping out Israel while multiple universities. Colleges last year saw anti-Israel protesters occupy buildings and block Jewish students from parts of campus.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.