Actor From Famous 00’s Show Says What We’re All Thinking While Visiting Democrat-Run City

All it took was 23 minutes Tuesday in Los Angeles, California for former child star-turned-professional racecar driver Frankie Muniz to realize exactly what that place has become …

A “hell hole.”

A little after lunch on Tuesday (local time, one presumes) Muniz, former star of “Malcolm in the Middle,” landed in what was probably Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), or possibly one of the smaller airports mostly used for private jets, according to a post on Twitter. Either way, he was deboarded and into the City of Angels pretty quickly, when he probably realized what a huge mistake he’d made by going there.

“I landed in Los Angeles 23 minutes ago and I’m already disgusted by this hell hole,” Muniz told his followers.

Yeah, bro. It’s been that way for a while.

While Muniz failed to expand upon what specific aspects of Los Angeles made him feel so disgusted, we had a few ideas. Firstly, he probably didn’t like seeing America’s mentally ill and criminally insane living on the sidewalks. In California, they call this the “homeless epidemic.” Logical people call this a massive health crisis in need of desperate intervention. (RELATED: ‘Watch How Bad It Gets’: 50 Cent Says Los Angeles Is ‘Finished’ Over No-Bail Policies)

Politicians call it the “Homeless Industrial Complex.” Whatever term you choose to use, it all describes the same thing: a nightmare of human decline. I don’t think it is unfair to say that Los Angeles is probably the closest point to hell in the Western world.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: A woman sleeps barefoot beneath a sign pointing to a new ‘Mobile Vote Center’ in Grand Park during early voting for the California presidential primary election on February 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. In 2019, Los Angeles County’s homeless count increased by 12% to over 58,000. Homelessness is a key issue in California’s 2020 elections. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 08: A homeless person sleeps as runners jog past during the Los Angeles Marathon, which was allowed to continue by health officials in spite of coronavirus COVID-19 fears, on March 8, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. L.A. County health officials recommended that sick people, including runners, stay home and that runners should avoid shaking hands with each other. The marathon, with over 25,000 participants in the race field from all 50 states and 78 nations, is one of the largest in the U.S. Runners whose mailing address was in China, Hong Kong, Italy, Taiwan, Iran and South Korea were deferred until next year’s race. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: A person walks with carts in the rain near an encampment of unhoused people in Skid Row as a powerful long-duration atmospheric river storm, the second in less than a week, continues to impact Southern California on February 6, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Over seven inches of rain have fallen in downtown Los Angeles during the storm, half the average yearly total. The storm delivered widespread flooding, landslides and power outages while dropping heavy rain and snow across the region. Skid Row is home to thousands of people who are either experiencing homelessness on the streets or living in shelters. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Aside from the crime, filth and overall decay that seems to leach out of every crevasse of the streets, locals tell me the friendliness of Angelenos plummets every day. When I first moved there, a long time ago, you couldn’t walk a block without making a new (normal) friend. There was something glittery about that place, like it was paradise on Earth (if you didn’t tell people you were conservative or go to parties with Democrats).

Like everywhere, it seems, Los Angeles has always had a dark underbelly. It seems to be rippling closer to the surface, just like the next big earthquake out of the San Andreas. (RELATED: Santa Monica Now One Of The ‘Least Safe’ Cities In California, Survey Says)

Muniz isn’t alone in his assessment. Many who built their careers in Hollywood have turned away, never to look back. It’s like only the toughest, nastiest, most narcissistic people survive there these days, just like D.C.

Which begs the question: are these places really where you want your entertainment and politics coming from, America?