Actor From Famous 00’s Show Says What We’re All Thinking While Visiting Democrat-Run City

All it took was 23 minutes Tuesday in Los Angeles, California for former child star-turned-professional racecar driver Frankie Muniz to realize exactly what that place has become …

A “hell hole.”

A little after lunch on Tuesday (local time, one presumes) Muniz, former star of “Malcolm in the Middle,” landed in what was probably Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), or possibly one of the smaller airports mostly used for private jets, according to a post on Twitter. Either way, he was deboarded and into the City of Angels pretty quickly, when he probably realized what a huge mistake he’d made by going there.

“I landed in Los Angeles 23 minutes ago and I’m already disgusted by this hell hole,” Muniz told his followers.

Yeah, bro. It’s been that way for a while.

While Muniz failed to expand upon what specific aspects of Los Angeles made him feel so disgusted, we had a few ideas. Firstly, he probably didn’t like seeing America’s mentally ill and criminally insane living on the sidewalks. In California, they call this the “homeless epidemic.” Logical people call this a massive health crisis in need of desperate intervention. (RELATED: ‘Watch How Bad It Gets’: 50 Cent Says Los Angeles Is ‘Finished’ Over No-Bail Policies)

Politicians call it the “Homeless Industrial Complex.” Whatever term you choose to use, it all describes the same thing: a nightmare of human decline. I don’t think it is unfair to say that Los Angeles is probably the closest point to hell in the Western world.

Aside from the crime, filth and overall decay that seems to leach out of every crevasse of the streets, locals tell me the friendliness of Angelenos plummets every day. When I first moved there, a long time ago, you couldn’t walk a block without making a new (normal) friend. There was something glittery about that place, like it was paradise on Earth (if you didn’t tell people you were conservative or go to parties with Democrats).

Like everywhere, it seems, Los Angeles has always had a dark underbelly. It seems to be rippling closer to the surface, just like the next big earthquake out of the San Andreas. (RELATED: Santa Monica Now One Of The ‘Least Safe’ Cities In California, Survey Says)

Muniz isn’t alone in his assessment. Many who built their careers in Hollywood have turned away, never to look back. It’s like only the toughest, nastiest, most narcissistic people survive there these days, just like D.C.

Which begs the question: are these places really where you want your entertainment and politics coming from, America?