‘Illegal And Sickening’: American Duck Hunters Decry ‘Haitian Privilege’ Run Amok In Springfield, Ohio

A gaggle of American hunters sounded off Tuesday about reports that Haitian migrants are eating local ducks and geese in Ohio.

While some of the exact details are fuzzy, a number of resident testimonies and news reports point to an influx of Haitian migrants in Ohio catching wild avian creatures for the purpose of chowing down. Several pissed off hunters, who chose to remain anonymous to avoid prosecution from the Biden-Harris Department of Justice, told the Caller it’s an unfair infringement on the wildfowl ecosystem.

“I spent Saturday morning in a goose blind and Saturday afternoon hunting dove, so I do not begrudge the hunter. It’s a truly great American time,” one hunter told the Daily Caller.

“But $109 in federal duck stamps, migratory licenses and hunting passes aside, a real important part of civilization is knowing when and when not to kill things,” he said.

“This is Haitian privilege. Illegal immigrant privilege. Normal people have to get licenses and stamps. Normal people have to spend a bunch of money hiring guides and paying off the government,” another hunter told the Caller.

“Why would I do any of that if I could just go to the park with my shotgun and start blasting? It’s ridiculous.”

Viral stories of people grabbing ducks “by they necks,” cutting their heads off and eating them are circulating on social media.

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO RESIDENT SOUNDS ALARM: “[Haitians] are in the park grabbing up ducks by their neck, cutting their head off…and eating them!” pic.twitter.com/qlT4b7ClnP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 8, 2024

The unlikeable birds aren’t the only victims, hunters told the Caller; so too is the good hunter with a gun, and their feathers are ruffled.

“As someone who has been hunting ducks and waterfowl my entire life, it is absolutely shocking to see Haitians illegally harvesting them in small towns across America,” another hunter told the Caller.

“Us duck hunters believe in conservation and go through proper steps as U.S. citizens to acquire our federal waterfowl stamps, hunting licenses, migratory game bird stamps and more, depending on the state,” he continued.

Vice President and Border Czar Kamala Harris bragged about granting temporary protected status to over 100,000 Haitian migrants in 2022 during an interview.

As 20,000 non-citizen Haitians destroy a town in Ohio and reportedly kill and eat peoples pets, here is Border Czar Kamala Harris bragging about allowing them to flood into our country: “We extended Temporary Protected Status to over 100,000 Haitian Migrants…They need support” pic.twitter.com/gI0PCPAwGR — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) September 9, 2024

Springfield, a town with fewer than 60,000 people, has somewhere between 12,000 and 15,000 immigrants now living there, according to the town’s website.

While local police deny that there are any credible reports of migrants engaging in illegal activities, local residents are saying just the opposite.

It remains unclear why the Haitian migrants would be killing and eating random birds in broad daylight, but some have speculated it could be the product of voodoo, a spiritual system practiced by a majority of the population of the small nation that can involve animal sacrifice.

If they really are catching wild animals and eating them with no licenses, their actions are flying in the face of the hunters who have to jump through hoops and red tapes in order to shoot a bird.

If I don’t have a piece of plastic in my shotgun magazine whilst sitting in a swamp during duck season, the state will take my gun, my truck, and tens of thousands of dollars from me. Haitian imports can stroll down to the park and snatch up a tame duck for dinner. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 10, 2024

“If I don’t have a piece of plastic in my shotgun magazine whilst sitting in a swamp during duck season, the state will take my gun, my truck, and tens of thousands of dollars from me,” the popular Twitter account Oilfield Rando mused.

“Haitian imports can stroll down to the park and snatch up a tame duck for dinner,” he concluded.