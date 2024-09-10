IDF Uploads Footage Of Themselves Blasting Hamas Commanders

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published footage Tuesday of their airstrikes taking out senior Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF announced in Hebrew that the strikes that eliminated Mahmoud Hamdan, the Tel Sultan battalion commander , and his three company commanders, was “a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet forces.”

בפעילות משותפת של כוחות צה”ל ושב”כ, לוחמי חטיבה 401 זיהו באמצעות רחפנים מספר חוליות מחבלים, הכוחות הכווינו כלי טיס של חיל האוויר שחיסלו את המחבלים. בתקיפה חוסל מפקד גדוד ׳תל סולטאן׳ מחמוד חמדאן ושלושה מפקדי פלוגות נוספים מהגדוד >> pic.twitter.com/ie5sZxFvTh — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 10, 2024

Joe Truzman, a senior analyst for the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, provided footage of the lethal strikes.

The video showed several figures carrying an object to a sheltered area when a bomb hit the ground and exploded. Debris from pieces of one of the shelters rose in the air along with a pillar of smoke. The footage then cut to a figure running to a car, which then exploded as a bomb hit it, causing debris to scatter across the ground.

Hamadan, due to his rank, was involved in a significant way in the planning of Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault in southern Israel, according to the IDF.(RELATED: DOJ Charges Six Senior Hamas Leaders Over ‘Terrorist Atrocities’ In Oct. 7 Attack)

בתקיפה ובתקיפות נוספות חוסלה שרשרת הפיקוד של גדוד ׳תל סולטאן׳ וכן, עשרות מחבלים נוספים מהגדוד. מפקד גדוד ׳תל סולטאן׳ מחמוד חמדאן, לקח חלק משמעותי בתכנון הפשיטה לארץ ב-7 באוקטובר וקידם את תוכנית ההיערכות של חטיבת רפיח טרם כניסת כוחות צה״ל למרחב >> pic.twitter.com/k3ewod3jcD — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 10, 2024

Truzman published an infographic of the dead terrorists.

Joint IDF and ISA announcement: *The Chain of Command of the Hamas Terrorist Organization’s ‘Tel Al-Sultan’ Battalion Was Eliminated* In a joint IDF and ISA operation, soldiers from the 401st Brigade identified several terrorist cells operating drones in the Rafah area. The… pic.twitter.com/99b4vDx1Or — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) September 10, 2024

Hamas’ Oct. 7 operation resulted in the terror organization massacring around 1,200 Israelis and abducting over 200 men, women and children into the Gaza Strip. It is the act that ignited the current war between Israel and Hamas.