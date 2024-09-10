World

IDF Uploads Footage Of Themselves Blasting Hamas Commanders

(Photo by JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published footage Tuesday of their airstrikes taking out senior Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF announced in Hebrew that the strikes that eliminated Mahmoud Hamdan, the Tel Sultan battalion commander , and his three company commanders, was “a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet forces.”

Joe Truzman, a senior analyst for the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, provided footage of the lethal strikes.

The video showed several figures carrying an object to a sheltered area when a bomb hit the ground and exploded. Debris from pieces of one of the shelters rose in the air along with a pillar of smoke. The footage then cut to a figure running to a car, which then exploded as a bomb hit it, causing debris to scatter across the ground.

Hamadan, due to his rank, was involved in a significant way in the planning of Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault in southern Israel, according to the IDF.(RELATED: DOJ Charges Six Senior Hamas Leaders Over ‘Terrorist Atrocities’ In Oct. 7 Attack)

Truzman published an infographic of the dead terrorists.

Hamas’ Oct. 7 operation resulted in the terror organization massacring around 1,200 Israelis and abducting over 200 men, women and children into the Gaza Strip. It is the act that ignited the current war between Israel and Hamas.