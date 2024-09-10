‘Disgusting Romance Novel’: Trailer For ‘Jailbreak: Love On The Run’ Is An American Nightmare

Netflix dropped the trailer for “Jailbreak: Love on the Run” Monday, and it looks like a true American nightmare.

Do you remember in April 2022 when alleged murderer Casey White escaped from an Alabama prison with the help of corrections officer, Vicky White? At first, the corrections officer was considered “missing and endangered,” but then things started to get far more complicated and ultimately turned to tragedy.

Casey White, who was serving a 75-year-sentence for a 2015 crime spree that included home invasion, carjacking and a police chase, was charged in 2020 with the horrific murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway. Vicky White, on the other hand, was a “highly respected corrections officer” before aiding in the escape of Casey, who’d allegedly charmed Vicky for at least two years prior to his escape.

“It’s a disgusting romance novel is what it is,” one of the interviewees tells the camera. It’s hard to disagree with her. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Receives Major Documentary Treatment By Netflix)

The pair’s escape lasted 11 days and came to an end when the car they were driving crashed during a police chase. A 911 call recording from the incident reported that Vicky White died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. “She’s got a gun in her hand, and she’s breathing,” a caller reportedly said, “She’s got her finger on the trigger.”

The series premieres Sept. 25. on Netflix.