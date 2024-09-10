EXCLUSIVE: Marc Elias’ Law Firm Threatens To Sue Virginia Gov Youngkin’s Admin To Kick Cornel West Off November Ballot

Marc Elias, the former Clinton campaign lawyer and Democratic National Committee (DNC) figure focused on election integrity, sent a letter Monday to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration threatening to sue them if they keep independent candidate Cornel West on the ballot in November.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter, which calls for Virginia State Board of Elections Department Chairman O’Bannon, Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Susan J. Beals, Virginia Secretary of Administration Lyn McDermid and Members of the Board of Elections to “immediately” remove him from the ballot in the commonwealth.

“We write on behalf of Clear Choice Action regarding the Department of Elections’ and the Board of Elections’ (together, the ‘Department’) last-minute decision to qualify Dr. Cornel West to appear as a candidate for President of the United States on the Virginia ballot in the November 5, 2024 general election. The Department violated the law when it qualified Dr. West and must reverse its decision immediately,” the letter claims.

West was disqualified from the ballot and his campaign sent a formal request asking the Department of Elections to reconsider. When the Department looked again, they reversed their previous ruling, reportedly sending a letter to West’s campaign. Now, Elias’s law firm is threatening to sue to keep West off the ballot.

He is running as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election and has been an outspoken critic of both Harris and Trump. Other candidates on the ballot include former President Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver, independent candidate Claudia De la Cruz and Green Party candidate Jill Stein on the ballot in Virginia.

“If the Department refuses to take the requested actions, we reserve the right to pursue all legal remedies against the Department, including litigation seeking an injunction and writ of mandamus ordering compliance with the law,” the letter continues.

Fair Election Fund Senior Advisor and former Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins weighed in on the letter to the Caller, calling it “another racist lawsuit threat” from Elias. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Lawyer Linked To Dossier Cried About ‘Secret Russian’ Connection)

“Another day, another racist lawsuit threat from Marc Elias. With this against the Commonwealth of Virginia, Elias is hypocritically doing the bidding of Kamala Harris to block her competition and bully a state that is admirably working to protect the voting rights of their citizens. These scare tactics won’t work and the Fair Election Fund stands with states like Virginia that are protecting the right to vote from partisan hacks like Marc Elias,” Collins told the Caller.

“In the coming days, Elias’ Jim Crow 2.0 agenda will be fully revealed to all Virginians. Stay tuned,” Collins added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: RFK Jr. Intends To Remove Name From Virginia Ballot)

As of Tuesday night, West’s website says he is still on the ballot in 15 states.