‘Dumbest Tool Of The Chinese Government’: MTG Unloads On Andrew Cuomo For COVID Nursing Home Policy, CCP-Linked Aide

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday for his handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic while a Chinese spy allegedly worked in his administration.

Cuomo testified before the House Oversight Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic about his handling of nursing homes, as the Daily Caller News Foundation first reported in May 2020, that his administration knowingly undercounted patient deaths by altering its classification system. During questioning, Greene called out the recent arrest of a former Democratic aide, Linda Sun, who has been accused of acting on behalf of the Chinese government. (RELATED: ‘You Will Never Hold Elected Office Again’: Stefanik, Cuomo Clash In Shouting Match Over Nursing Home Deaths)

“So, Mr. Cuomo, you were thanking China, the PRC, while you had a woman named Linda Sun working for you who has now been identified as a Chinese spy,” Greene said. “Now, today you have come before the American people and our committee, you have insulted many people, including people in this room and people watching this hearing, who lost their loved ones because of your March 25 directive. And at the same time, you were thanking the Chinese government while you had a Chinese spy working for you.”

WATCH:

“So, Mr. Cuomo, I’ve read a lot about you. Including the fact that 13 women that worked for you accused you of sexually inappropriate behavior, which, thanks to the Democrat DOJ, helped you out of that,” Greene continued. “But I’d like to say this, and I’ll ask you — are you either the dumbest tool of the Chinese government, or did you know for a fact that you were being used by the Chinese spy that was working for you?”

In early September, Sun and her husband were arrested by federal officials after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York charged them with “violating and conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act, visa fraud, alien smuggling, and money laundering conspiracy.”

“I’ve read a lot about you too, congresswoman. I think this is a very serious matter. She was a junior member in my team, I wouldn’t recognize her if she was in this room today. But I think it is a serious matter, I don’t think this was just in New York. I think there is an infiltration of Chinese, maybe Russian, operatives,” Cuomo said.

“I think it’s a serious issue, and I think the federal government and the state government should work together on it. The state government doesn’t really have the ability to do the international reconnaissance, but the federal government does. And I think they should work together to make sure they’re doing the best they can to do the vetting,” Cuomo continued.

