Red State Supreme Court Rules Abortion Amendment Can Go Before Voters After Contentious Legal Battle

After several legal fights, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that a proposed abortion amendment can show up on the November ballot.

The Missouri Supreme Court overruled a lower court judge’s Friday ruling that stated the ballot petition was insufficient. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft confirmed in August that the proposed amendment would be on the November ballot, but he attempted to decertify it on Monday after the lower court’s ruling, the Missouri Independent reported.

“I am disappointed in today’s court ruling and curious to read the opinion to see how they came to that conclusion,” Ashcroft told the Daily Caller News Foundation on Tuesday. “I would encourage every Missourian, before they vote, to read the actual text of this amendment.”

Judge Christopher Limbaugh of the Cole County Circuit Court ruled on Friday that the group who proposed the amendment did not meet specific criteria through “failure to include any statute or provision that will be repealed, especially when many of these statutes are apparent.”

Missouri Amendment #3 would give Missouri voters “the right to make and carry out decisions about all matters relating to reproductive health care,” according to Ballotpedia. Ashcroft certified the proposed amendment in August and was later sued by several pro-life groups and lawmakers, the Missouri Independent reported. (RELATED: Judge Deals Blow To Blue State Effort To Put Abortion Amendment On Ballot)

“Respondent John R. Ashcroft shall certify to local election authorities that Amendment 3 be placed on the November 5, 2024, general election ballot and shall take all steps necessary to ensure that it is on said ballot,” Chief Justice Mary Russell stated in the ruling.

The proposed amendment appearing on the ballot would allow for abortions to be legal up until “fetal viability” and would have protections for those assisting an abortion to not be persecuted, the Missouri Independent reported.

Russell stated in the decision that Ashcroft certified the petition before the deadline and that any action to change it after the deadline expired is “a nullity and of no effect.”

