Police Find ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Voice Actor Peter Renaday Dead During Welfare Check

Law enforcement officials found voice actor Peter Renaday deceased in his Burbank, California, home Sunday after conducting a welfare check.

Renaday was best known as the original voice of Master Splinter on the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” animated television show. Police attended his home as part of a welfare check and found the 89-year-old deceased from what appears to be natural causes, according to TMZ. Renaday’s death is not considered suspicious and will not be handed over to the medical examiner, according to TMZ.

Peter Renaday, the original voice of Master Splinter, has passed away at the age of 89 pic.twitter.com/Rf7K1OitSB — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 10, 2024

Renaday’s niece, Mindy Zachary, said his cause of death remains unclear, but she noted the air conditioning was not working in his home, amid the recent heatwave in Los Angeles. She reported that temperatures inside Renaday’s home had reached the 90s, according to TMZ.

Zachary said she is not certain if Renaday suffered from heat stroke, or if he died from another cause, but she noted she did not feel an investigation into his cause of death would be required, according to TMZ.

Renaday enjoyed a 6-decade long career in Hollywood, and lent his voice to several films, television shows and video games over the course of his long-running career.

He went on to reprise his signature role as Splinter in the live-action “TMNT: Coming Out of Their Shells” concert event, at Radio City Music Hall in 1990

The talented voice actor showcased his skills in other major roles, including voice-acting the role of Abraham Lincoln in “The Hall of Presidents,” and Henry Max in the “Country Bear Jamboree” attractions in the Disney Parks, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Legendary Actor James Earl Jones Dead At 93)

Renaday was preceded in death by his wife Florence “Flo” Daniel, in 2011.