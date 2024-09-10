ROOKE: Kamala’s Campaign Has Serious Wound Festering That Could Kill Her Election Victory Chances

Vice President Kamala Harris will finally face the country at the Tuesday night debate against former President Donald Trump, and Americans are looking for answers.

While Harris had hoped to make this election an abortion referendum, it’s clear that Americans care more about what’s happening in their day-to-day lives than anything else. It’s no secret that the top issues for the 2024 presidential election are the economy and illegal immigration.

While everyone’s arguing over cats, remember Aiden Clark was killed by Haitian migrant in Springfield. pic.twitter.com/CDgj4tIeb8 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 9, 2024

Recent Pew research polling shows that 81% of Americans say the economy is their top priority, and 61% say the same about immigration. Both are thorns in Harris’s campaign because, as second in command of the Biden-Harris administration, resident border czar, and tie-breaking vote in the Inflation Reduction Act, she has helped oversee the destruction of the American way of life over the last four years. (ROOKE: Small Storm Could Become Hurricane That Decimates Kamala’s Election Chances)

Trump continues to outperform Harris on immigration, the economy, and inflation, according to the latest Ipsos polls. Trump is polling 9 points ahead of Harris on immigration, 8 points above her on the economy, and 8 points ahead on inflation.

reported that the jobs the Haitians came for were never advertised to the local population. So how did the Haitians find out about them? It turns out that a network of federal grant recipient organizations have quietly seized control of nearly the entire job market in the US… — The Consultant (@Civilian1A) September 7, 2024

The fact is that Americans do not trust Harris to handle the issues that are most important to them.

All of this came to a head this week when videos of residents complaining to their local leaders in a sleepy town in Ohio went viral. These Springfield, Ohio, residents claim that the 20,000 Haitian migrants flown in by the Biden-Harris administration were killing and eating local animals, overwhelming social services, and camping on their lawns.

Springfield, Ohio woman says homeless Haitians are trying to camp out on her front yard, says she “wants out of this town.” “I have men that cannot speak English in my front yard, screaming at me, throwing mattresses in my front yard.” “Look at me, I weigh 95 pounds. I couldn’t… pic.twitter.com/eShzG8grC1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 9, 2024

People are outraged, and once again, illegal immigration is the #1 topic in American conversations. And it’s not shocking, considering she’s on video bragging about her administration bussing these people into small towns across America. It’s not just that the Biden-Harris administration has let these people cross illegally into America. It’s more sinister than that. (ROOKE: The Deadliest Crack In Kamala’s Campaign Just Burst Wide Open)

HEARTBREAKING testimony from a Springfield, Ohio resident reflects on how the city she knew as a little girl has changed, now feeling overrun by Haitian immigrants who, she says, show little respect for American customs or culture. I bet the mayor of Springfield does not want… pic.twitter.com/GZBk7yCchY — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 8, 2024

They flew them in from Haiti, a country devastated by corruption and lawlessness. The Biden-Harris administration then gave them Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to ensure they wouldn’t be deported as long as Democrats were in charge and would be eligible to receive American benefits.

Harris went on The View boasting about how, in the last four years, their administration has given over 150,000 Haitian migrants TPS, 20,000 of them landed in a small town in Ohio.

As 20,000 non-citizen Haitians destroy a town in Ohio and reportedly kill and eat peoples pets, here is Border Czar Kamala Harris bragging about allowing them to flood into our country: “We extended Temporary Protected Status to over 100,000 Haitian Migrants…They need support” pic.twitter.com/gI0PCPAwGR — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) September 9, 2024

Trump’s VP pick, Sen. J.D. Vance, and local officials have been sounding the alarm about the chaos in Springfield, Ohio, for months, but the media elite have largely ignored their cries for help. Now that the conversation has slipped past their walls, making it to Facebook groups and neighborhood apps, the media is once again playing defense for the Harris campaign. They understand how bad this is for their preferred candidate. (ROOKE: Trump’s Secret Weapon To Win Gen Z Out From Under Nose Of Political Establishment)

In the last several weeks, my office has received many inquiries from actual residents of Springfield who’ve said their neighbors’ pets or local wildlife were abducted by Haitian migrants. It’s possible, of course, that all of these rumors will turn out to be false. Do you know… — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 10, 2024

It doesn’t matter that several eyewitnesses are claiming to have lost pets or watched Haitian migrants taking waterfowl from public ponds; the media is and will claim this is a false conspiracy (a hoax) to drum up anti-migrant sentiment by the right to hurt Democrats.

Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio. Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country. Where is our border czar? pic.twitter.com/rf0EDIeI5i — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 9, 2024

Still, the videos are damning, and Americans want an answer to the immigration question, which Harris can’t provide. The debate will ultimately test whether Trump can successfully force Harris to explain her position on these immigrants. He alone (because the moderators surely won’t) has the ability to ask why a 93 pound woman with an ailing husband is forced to decide whether to confront the screaming Haitians living on her lawn or move from her home of over 40 years. (ROOKE: The Moment The RFK Campaign Realized Trump Was Right About Everything)

The reason this is so damning for the Harris campaign is simple: the Biden-Harris administration didn’t just do this to Springfield, Ohio. Towns across the country are experiencing the effects of illegal immigration. Venezuelan gangs are taking over apartment complexes in Colorado, Texas, and other states. New York City is experiencing an explosion in crime rates caused by illegal immigration. Residents in San Diego are outraged by a story (again being hidden by elite media) of a 5-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by an illegal immigrant who used a fake green card to enter a military base and break into her home.

After a @libsoftiktok video of a Dallas man nearly being beaten to death in an apartment parking lot by Venezuelan illegal immigrants, @DallasPD issued a statement revealing the Tren de Aragua gang has been operating in Dallas. The beating occurred at ‘The Oaks of North Dallas’… pic.twitter.com/JVjIG2Tyzo — PJ Paul (@RealPJPaul) September 5, 2024

Harris should have to answer for these crimes and explain to the families of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray from Houston, Texas, Rachel Morin, Mollie Tibbetts, Lizbeth Medina, Kate Steinle, Sarah Root, Laken Riley and many more, why she helped bring in the illegal immigrants who ended their lives.

BOOM: SMUG Democrat tells MOMS who testify about their children’s deaths at the hand of violent illegal alien criminals that they’re being “exploited” by Republicans. You NEED to hear how they responded. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/htGZ6P9Xtp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2024

The reality is this isn’t a hoax. Despite the meltdown by the left over memes of Trump saving ducks and kittens, this story hits home for many Americans. If Harris chooses not to address it or doesn’t have an answer to why her administration helped facilitate this chaos, voters will remember it as they make their way to the ballot box in November.