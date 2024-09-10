'Grabbing Up Ducks ... And Eating Them': Local Resident Goes Viral For Describing Immigrant Takeover Of Local Park

A resident of Springfield, Ohio, recently claimed the behavior of Haitian immigrants, who first arrived in the city in 2020, has gotten out of control and accused the local city commission members of not addressing the situation.

“I do not know what they have going on over there, but they cannot do that over here,” Springfield resident Anthony Harris said. “I do not want to seem like I am coming down on the immigrants, because it is the people that are bringing them down here … They are in the park, grabbing up ducks by their neck and cutting their head off and walking off and eating them.”

NEW: Springfield, Ohio man says Haitian illegals are decap*tating ducks from parks & eating them, accuses commission members of getting paid off for allowing it. “They’re in the park grabbing up ducks by their neck and cutting their head off and walking off with ’em and eating… pic.twitter.com/uE3wI3CXl3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 8, 2024

“I think it’s kinda odd that a guy like me has to come out … I see what is going on in these streets, and I see you guys just sitting up there in them comfy chairs and suits. And I’m getting out here every day and I’m broadcasting this, and you guys are just sitting up there in suits or something,” he said, speaking to the city commission. “I really challenge you guys to get out here and do something.”

“These Haitians are running into trash cans. They are running into buildings. They are flipping cars in the middle of the street,” he said.

“I do not know who is getting paid from it. I feel like, I honestly feel like someone is getting paid from the background,” he says. “They dropping … a bunch of people on a bus … at a gas station down here.”

The resident suggests the highway state patrol “go over there and teach these Haitians how to drive.”

NEW: Springfield, Ohio man says car insurance rates are skyrocketing in his town because the illegal Haitian immigrants don’t know how to drive. The video from the man comes as Haitians are accused of eating pets in the small town of 60,000. Up to 20,000 illegal Haitian… pic.twitter.com/0IdTlKIXHY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 9, 2024

Another Springfield resident posted a viral video on the increase in car insurance rates.

“I just got off the phone with insurance and was told my insurance went up because of the cost of doing business in the area,” the resident said.

“So I live in Springfield, Ohio, where the influx of Haitians are, and we have had an enormous amount of accidents because they do not know how to drive, so now because of that, my car insurance has gone up significantly. I might as well be taking out another car payment … just to cover my cars,” they continued.

“I am not asking for violence against these people. I know they are probably fleeing from something that is really terrible in their country, but somebody is responsible for bussing all of these people here,” the resident said. “Now they have these workers that they can underpay and overwork.”

“We gotta do something about it. One third of our population is now Haitian immigrants, undocumented people,” the resident said. “I do not know what you do about it, but the city of Springfield needs to figure it out because the people of Springfield are getting pissed.”