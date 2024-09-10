Former Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Allen Aldridge Dies At Age 52

Eight-year NFL linebacker and Super Bowl champion Allen Aldridge died Sunday at the age of 52, ABC13 reported.

Aldridge, who played for the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions, was a 2nd-round draft pick out of the University of Houston and later head coach at George Bush High School in Richmond, Texas, according to ABC13.

The University of Houston announced his passing on Twitter and commemorated his life.

“Houston Football mourns the loss of decorated Cougar and former NFL standout Allen Aldridge. Our thoughts are with his family, former teammates and the Fort Bend Bush High School community,” the school’s post reads.

Aldridge, whose cause of death has yet to be disclosed, was celebrated in a Facebook post by the Fort Bend Independent School District who noted his dedication with over 20 years of coaching and mentoring. (RELATED: Jack Squirek, Made Famous In Super Bowl XVII Interception, Dead At 64)

Saddened to hear about the sudden and unexpected passing of @BUSHHS_FOOTBALL HC Allen Aldridge, Jr.

Coach was always kind and welcoming to me when I’d cover his team and players. My prayers to his family, the @BHS_Broncos community & @FBISDAthletics 🙏@abc13houston #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/8gHz42vMos — Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) September 9, 2024

“He was known for his commitment to developing his players into young men who conducted themselves with integrity and pride, and he would sometimes show his Super Bowl ring to students to demonstrate that nothing was impossible,” the district said, referring to his 1997 Super Bowl victory with the Denver Broncos.

Aldridge’s family said he fell ill Sunday and passed away, but offered no other details.

Yolanda Sneed, Aldridge’s cousin, said that the football star was the only male cousin in the family, according to ABC13.

“He was like a brother to us, so we traveled when he played in college. We participated in his high school football games, and we traveled when he went into the NFL,” Sneed told ABC13.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 254-pound linebacker was taken in the second round of the 1994 draft by the Denver Broncos before moving to the Detroit Lions in 1998, according to the outlet.

Aldridge signed with the Houston Texans during their inaugural 2002 season, but never played a snap for the Texans or any other NFL team again.

“He was such a passionate coach … A real father figure that would always try to mold us from boys to men,” a Bush High School player told ABC13.