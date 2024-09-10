Editorial

Taylor Swift Shredded Online Over Totally Defensible Behavior

2024 US Open - Final Day

2024 US Open - Final Day

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Taylor Swift was shredded online Monday for being a nice person and hugging her friend, despite their alleged political differences.

The easiest way to tell that we’ve totally lost an entire demographic from our society is by how much time they invest in celebrities versus their own personal development. No truer is this than with Swift fans, who are literally obsessed with a woman who just does songs for a living. The singer apparently pissed off a large portion of her once-adoring fan base by being nice to her friend, Brittany Mahomes, at the U.S. Open on Sunday, according to Deadline.

Swift and Mahomes are friends by proxy of their respective relationships, but seem to genuinely like each other. The issue for Swift’s fans is that Mahomes isn’t an extremely stupid woman. In a shock to Swift fans’ weak sensibilities, Mahomes is a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

And that is simply unacceptable to Swift’s fans, who expect the singer-songwriter to suddenly switch her entire career and become exclusively a political spokesperson for the Democrats. (RELATED: Kamala’s Tragic Attempt At A Southern Accent Will Make You Do A Spit Take)

Fans called out Swift’s for spending time with Mahomes and not saying “a word about Palestine. not a word about trump using your face to promote him. not a word about LGBTQ+ laws over the last few years, or anything happening in your home state. besties with a SA [sexual assault] apologist & an endorsed trump supporter. this tweet & 2019 you are such a joke wow,” wrote one illiterate idiot.

“5 years ago taylor was crying in a documentary bc wanted to actively go against trump which she did and branded herself as miss americana. now she’s cuddling with trumpies,” said another on Twitter. (RELATED: Could Taylor Swift Trigger The Next American Baby Boom?)

How dare Swift hug and be kind to someone she may not totally agree with on all subject matter!

I pray Swift’s fans see the light and reflect upon whether Vice President Kamala Harris — who has had an entire political career and four years in the White House to fix the myriad problems plaguing you, the American public, and has done nothing or note or success — is the best choice to move forward. (RELATED: Travis Kelce’s Television Debut In ‘Grotesquerie’ Looks Absolutely Disgusting)

If your answer is “yes” then you need to learn how to read and then look up the definition of “unconditional love.” If you’re petty enough to hate on someone based on who they vote for, you probably don’t deserve people in your life.

Stop being so selfish.